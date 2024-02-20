10 False Facts About French Fries You Probably Thought Were True

French fries are such a popular dish all around the world and have been for centuries. Although you might think McDonald's invented the food in recent years and you can only eat it as a side, this isn't true. You might even be shocked to learn that french fries might not even be from France, although this one is a little bit controversial.

Like with any popular food, there are plenty of misconceptions about french fries, but we're here to set the record straight. That is, yes, you absolutely can enjoy them as a complete meal, despite what your mom might have told you. You can even make purple fries. This is shocking, we know. Plus, believe it or not, there are ways to prepare this fast food favorite in a healthy way, if you are worried about that sort of thing.

By buying into any of these false facts surrounding french fries, you're denying yourself the sheer joy of indulging in their deliciousness to the fullest. So, it's time to put those misconceptions aside and embrace all the wonderful possibilities that french fries offer. Here's the truth.