Here's How Long Boxed Wine Typically Lasts

While boxed wine has gotten a bad reputation in the past, these days it's considered a convenient, quality alternative to the bottled variety. However, there is a key distinction to be made between the two packaging options, namely longevity. An unopened bottle of vino can last years when stored in the proper conditions. With boxed wine, you generally have up to eight months before the alcohol begins to lose quality and potentially goes bad.

The boxed version will feature a best-by or use-by stamp somewhere on the packaging and this stamp is a good indicator of how long you have to enjoy it. The name is actually a bit of a misnomer, as these boxes feature a plastic bag inside where the wine is kept. This bag is crucial for keeping the alcohol fresh and flavorful, but it also allows air to seep in. That's because plastic is more air-permeable than glass, which explains the extended life of unopened bottles. But once the boxed wine has been tapped, it has a key advantage over the bottled version when it comes to lifespan.