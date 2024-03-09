How Long Applesauce Is Good For Once It's Opened

Applesauce is a tasty and nutritious snack, perfect for kids and adults alike. In the event it's a staple food in your household, you might be curious to know how long a jar will last once it's opened. While the precise shelf-life can vary according to all sorts of factors, most applesauce will remain safe for consumption up to 10 days after the container has been opened. However, the open container must be stored in the refrigerator.

The lifespan of unopened applesauce is typically much longer. Additonally, most brands don't require refrigeration until they've been cracked open. If you have a sealed jar and it's kept in the right conditions, meaning a cool, dry place protected from high temperatures and moisture, it could possibly last two years or more. Always check the best-by or use-by dates on the jar for guidance, as shelf life may vary depending on the brand of store-bought applesauce you have at home. As for opened containers, the proper storage measures are key to getting the most out of this wholesome treat.