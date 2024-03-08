The Best Method For Cleaning Strawberries Is Soaking, Not Rinsing

You won't have to soak the strawberries for long, but the soak time does vary, depending on what you're adding to the water. Some soaks need as little as 30 seconds, while others will require as much as 20 minutes. A soak of hot water alone typically only needs a short period of around 30 seconds, and it can help extend the shelf life of the strawberries. For a deeper clean, though, you can enhance the soak by adding ingredients like salt, baking soda, or vinegar to warm water.

The coarse, abrasive quality of salt is a great way to remove dirt, pesticides, and bugs, and once you rinse the salt water off after a five-minute soak, the flavor and texture of your strawberries will stay the same. You can also use a little bit of white distilled vinegar mixed in the warm water for the same sanitizing effects; just soak the strawberries for around 20 minutes and rinse them thoroughly to avoid any lingering vinegar taste. These methods will also help the fruit last a little longer so that you can keep enjoying your strawberries throughout the week.

Baking soda is another frequently recommended additive for a strawberry soak, but it has its downsides. Baking soda can permeate the fruit and make the strawberries softer instead of maintaining their firm texture. Although it can still help sanitize, it isn't always the best flavor and texture choice.