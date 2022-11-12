Nearly 25% Of People Prefer This Dip At A Party – Daily Meal Survey

For many Americans, November signifies not only football season, but a slew of other festive celebrations resulting in amassed parties with hors d'oeurvres and finger foods galore. Before considering the best dishes to bring to your next social gathering, you may want to make a note of the nation's favorite cocktail foods through the decades.

According to Jean Anderson, author of "American Century Cookbook," while the 1960s gave rise to cocktail shrimp and mini meatballs, and the 1970s were all about chicken wings, dips become a staple party food since the 1950s and have remained popular ever since (via Citizen Times). "Party Food" author Barbara Kafka believes the nation's desire for dips came at the end of World War II when many homes could no longer afford kitchen help and needed a more convenient choice for snack fare (per Daily Press). And Food Timeline only confirms this sentiment. As Americans changed the way they hosted parties, sauces gave rise to dips, or better known as "dunks" in the 50s.

The rest is history since Americans' current love for all foods dip-related continues to run deep. In a recent survey conducted by OnePoll and Cedar Foods, 38% of participants believe dips are the most important party food (per SWNS Digital). With all the available choices nowadays, which dip is everyone's favorite?