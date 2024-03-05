What Are Fasnacht Donuts And What Makes Them Special?

Just about everyone adores a fried donut. After all, what's not to love about the sticky sweetness of a slightly crispy exterior cloaking a soft doughy center — all of which embrace the cellular call for fried food? Where New Orleans serves beignets and the rest of the country produces an indulgent amount of "regular" donuts, the fasnacht is its own unique pastry. In fact, even if you master the art of making the absolute best donuts, fasnachts offer a makeup that might fall into another category altogether.

Call it fasnacht, fastnacht, faschnaut, or faschnacht. Regardless of how you dub it, this sweet treat of German origin has become an iconic symbol and flavor of both Carnival and Easter, especially within the Pennsylvania Dutch community. It's a batter-fried dough that shares characteristics with donuts while bringing its own spin on the widely-favored delight. Visually, the primary difference is that a fasnacht doesn't have a hole in the middle. Looking through the layers, however, there are other features that make the fasnacht its own special delicacy.