Eating Pancakes On Mardi Gras Is A Centuries-Old Tradition

While the historical and culinary celebration commonly known as Mardi Gras in America capitalizes on spicy New Orleans' cuisine like gumbo, jambalaya, and red beans and rice, the holiday also tightly embraces its sweeter side. In fact, Mardi Gras got its start surrounded by the combination of sugar, flour, and dairy products.

That's right, it's not all about colorful beads and extravagant costumes. In fact, throughout its rich history of parades and religious connections, Mardi Gras has represented an all-out party for all the senses, not excluding the sweet tooth. For example, the most iconic, and colorful, expression of this confectionery exploration is the ubiquitous King Cake, found at every home and office Mardi Gras celebration. Possibly a lesser-known fact is that making and eating pancakes as part of the Mardi Gras festival has an equally long history as King Cake, and we have the English to thank for that.