When making flavorful jiaozi dumplings, it's not just about what ingredients you choose: Quality also matters. Jing Gao says, "The quest for the perfect jiaozi begins with sourcing the right ingredients. While it's true that all grocery stores offer ingredients for jiaozi, the quality can vary greatly. For the freshest and most authentic flavors, local Asian markets are irreplaceable." If you don't have an Asian supermarket near you, don't despair — you may find authentic ingredients in the international section of the grocery store. And if you can't, make sure that, wherever you source them from, they're fresh and high quality.

You may be wondering what exactly to include. With jiaozi, there are tons of options, and depending on what region or family the dumplings come from, they may look a little different. If you need a few suggestions, Jing suggests, "Essential ingredients include high-quality ground pork or a mixture of pork and shrimp for meat fillings; and for vegetarians, shiitake mushrooms, cabbage, and chives." You could also play around with water chestnuts for some crunch or herbs such as coriander and dill to enhance the flavors of your protein and veggies.

You'll also need oil. Jing explains, "A specific oil isn't mandatory, but sesame oil adds a distinct, nutty flavor that enhances the filling." Keep this in mind as you choose which to add, whether you go with her suggested sesame oil or something different like truffle or peanut oil.