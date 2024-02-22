Cookbook Author Jing Gao's Tips And Tricks For Cooking Perfect Dumplings — Boiled Or Fried

When it comes to meals for the Lunar New Year, jiaozi, or Chinese dumplings, are one very popular pick. The BBC said one reason for their popularity around this time of year is that the word for dumpling sounds similar to a Chinese word, jiāozǐ, which refers to the "transition from old to new." Additionally, these dumplings have a shape similar to ancient Chinese currency, and, as a result, they've come to be associated with wealth.

Besides all their symbolism, another great reason to make jiaozi dumplings to ring in the Lunar New Year is simply because they taste delicious. Plus, they're highly versatile — you can fill them with infinite stuffings and cook them in various ways, whether boiled, steamed, or fried.

Whichever preparation method you choose, cookbook author and founder of Fly By Jing, Jing Gao, gave Daily Meal a few pointers: "When cooking jiaozi, a medium-high heat is ideal," she said, adding, "a non-stick skillet or a large pot is essential, depending on your cooking method."

This way, you can get perfectly cooked dumplings with a juicy filling and well-textured exterior. Of course, this may look slightly different depending on how you make your jiaozi, and knowing how to implement that is key.