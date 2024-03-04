Cottage Cheese Will Give Your Tuna Salad A Major Upgrade

When it comes to easy yet tasty sandwich fillings, tuna salad is a great choice. All you have to do is pop open a can of tuna, drain it off, and mix it with a few ingredients you probably already have in the fridge, such as mayonnaise and mustard.

While a standard recipe certainly tastes great, you can easily ramp things up a bit by stirring in some cottage cheese with the rest of your tuna salad ingredients. Not only does this ingredient add to the protein content of your meal, but it also makes things just a bit creamier and richer, adding a milkiness and light sour note to your tuna salad that elevates the flavor.

The addition of cottage cheese to your tuna salad doesn't call for tons of extra steps, either, making it a simple trick to implement. Better yet, you can pair it with other unexpected tuna salad ingredients to enhance the taste and texture even further.