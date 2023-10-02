12 Mistakes You Should Avoid With Tuna Salad
Much like an old, well-worn recipe card passed down through generations, tuna salad has firmly entrenched itself in the kitchens of countless households across the United States and beyond. The first references to tuna salad in America appeared in the early 1900's because of the poor sardine season. Albacore tuna, with its dry white flesh, became a convenient alternative to chicken and fish in salad recipes. Later, with the appearance of canned tuna, lunch counters started offering these salads as sandwiches to go, giving birth to iconic American comfort food.
Tuna salad is a seemingly effortless meal anyone can make with their eyes closed. At least, that's what we like telling ourselves. The truth is usually the opposite: the simpler the dish, the easier it is to mess it all up. Partly because we humans are creatures of habit, and the thought of doing something wrong does not even cross our minds — we confidently follow the familiar routine, even if it's not the best way to do something.
While not all are guilty of this, many could improve their tuna salad game by a margin by simply getting out of the usual way and paying attention to the small but defining details we are going to share with you here. One thing is sure: If you stop making all of those mistakes with your tuna salad, there is absolutely no way you will fail at it ever again.
1. Using the wrong type of canned tuna
It wouldn't be a tuna salad without, well, having some tuna in it. Seems obvious, but whenever you pick up a can of tuna at the grocery store without giving it too much thought, chances are you don't do your salad justice. To make it count, opt for light tuna in brine or oil. This type of tuna has a pronounced fishy taste that complements creamy dressings and (most importantly) mayonnaise exceptionally well. Light tuna usually means a skipjack or sometimes a mix of skipjack and yellowfin.
Another reason you should choose light tuna over, say, albacore is mercury. While albacore is known for its mild flavor and natural salinity, the FDA warns that it contains more mercury than light tuna varieties. As a result, adults should not exceed four ounces of albacore tuna per week. Conversely, light tuna is safe to eat up to 12 ounces per week.
See if the can you pick up also has MSC certification (a blue fish logo) on the packaging, indicating responsible sourcing and sustainable fishing practices. MSC covers at least 50% of all tuna in the market today. If you can't see the logo, check for indications like "pole-and-line-caught," "troll-caught," and "FAD-free" (fish aggregating devices) on the can. You want to avoid yellowfin or bigeye tuna, as these are the least sustainable — skipjack tuna is a clear winner again.
2. Not draining the tuna properly
Before you whip up your favorite tuna salad recipe, there is one crucial step you should take into account: draining the liquid from canned tuna is essential. Doesn't matter which type of tuna you buy, in olive oil, sunflower oil, or brine — excess liquid is not a welcome addition to a mayo-laden salad.
If you don't drain the brine from tuna, the excess liquid will dilute the mayonnaise (or other creamy dressing) in your tuna salad, making it sloppy and looking very sad. Oil, on the other hand, will make your salad really fatty. Mayo alone contains enough oil (and calories), so adding extra wouldn't be exactly the healthiest combo.
To drain tuna, empty your can into a colander or a strainer and, using a spoon or a fork to break up the flesh, press it against the colander to drain any excess liquid. Don't bother patting it with a paper towel; once you see there's no liquid running off the bottom, tuna is ready to be used.
3. Never making tuna salad with fresh tuna
If you always make tuna salad with canned tuna, you are missing out on a whole world of flavor (and nutrition). Yes, fresh tuna can be a bit more expensive, but it is worth it. For tuna salad, leave sashimi tuna aside — yellowfin or albacore fillet will work just fine — just make sure the tuna you're buying is fresh.
The main reason to give fresh tuna a try is the noticeable difference in flavor and texture this will add to your salad. Fresh tuna boasts a clean, oceanic flavor, unlike canned tuna, which sometimes tastes overly processed or even metallic. Fresh tuna has a really meaty texture that creates a pleasant mouthfeel with the creaminess of mayo. Fresh tuna also has more protein and significantly less sodium than canned tuna.
If you want to add fresh tuna to your tuna salad, you can grill it, sear it in a pan, or bake it in the oven. The cooking time will depend on the thickness of your piece, but generally, it should take only a few minutes per side if you're grilling or pan-frying. For delicious baked tuna, brush with olive oil, season with salt and pepper, and bake for about 12 minutes at 400°F. The key is to just cook it through enough so it's flaky but not overly dry yet. Let it cool before flaking the flesh with a fork.
4. Not adding an acidic component
We've all tasted a bland, uninspiring tuna salad that just doesn't hit the mark. Sometimes, the reason can be a simple one: There's no acid in your salad to balance the richness of the mayonnaise and the saltiness of the tuna. Acid is a key ingredient to pair with any kind of seafood or fish; in this case, it adds a needed brightness to your salad. The tanginess from the acid can also make a very simple dish feel more complex by adding an extra dimension.
You could use anything you have available, from lemon to lime juice, or go with something more intense like vinegar, pickle juice, or even mustard. There is no exact rule for how much acid to add to your tuna salad, as it all depends on your taste and the amount of other ingredients. Start small, with a tablespoon or two, and then adjust accordingly. You want to add enough to cut through the fat and give your salad a crisp edge without overpowering the other flavors. Whether you use vinegar or lemon juice, the acid acts as a natural preservative, keeping your salad fresh for longer — a win-win if you've made one bowl too many.
5. Using cheap or low-quality mayonnaise or mayonnaise substitute
If you want your tuna salad to be above average, every ingredient plays a crucial role. If you choose a mayonnaise that is of questionable quality or worse, it is some kind of mayo substitute; the chances of you creating a great dish are rather slim. Tuna salad is an extremely simple dish that requires you to pay more attention to the quality of your mayo — after all, it's the second most important ingredient in your salad.
Cheap or low-quality mayonnaise and its substitutes can taste watery, oily, or sometimes artificial. The texture can sometimes be weird as well, especially after you've mixed it with other ingredients. Not to mention all the unhealthy additives, preservatives, or trans fats it often contains.
So, what defines a good mayonnaise or a bad mayonnaise? The first thing to check would be to see the ingredients list and look for mayonnaise containing eggs, oil, vinegar, salt, and sugar. If you're really health conscious, avoid mayonnaise that contains soybean oil (sadly, Hellman's contains it, too), corn syrup, or modified corn starch. Some of the brands that make great mayonnaise using ingredients you can actually understand are Sir Kensington's, Primal Kitchen, and Chosen, to name a few.
6. Not using fresh herbs
Fresh herbs are one of the most obvious but often overlooked ways to elevate your tuna salad from a ho-hum lunch to a restaurant-quality dish. They add brightness, depth, and a touch of sophistication. Along with citrus, herbs take center stage, cutting through the richness and fat while making the salad feel lighter and more fragrant.
For a classic and uncomplicated tuna salad, parsley is an ideal addition. It will enrich and highlight the tuna without being too dominant. Parsley is a great combo to use with spring onions or dill as well. If you're looking for a Mediterranean-inspired tuna salad, try adding basil. Its sweet and spicy bite complements tuna perfectly, particularly when paired with tomatoes or big, juicy olives, like the Spanish gordal. Remember to include a few healthy springs for garnish as well.
Coriander, on the other hand, has a strong, distinctive taste that some people love and others despise. If you're a fan of Asian flavors, you'll appreciate its earthy, citrusy flavor that adds a kick to your tuna salad. Alternatively, tarragon is a less popular but equally intriguing option. When paired with Dijon mustard, it combines beautifully with the tuna.
7. Not adding enough texture (or crunch)
Tuna is a soft and flaky fish that can quickly become mushy when mixed with mayonnaise. Mixing something crunchy into your salad adds a beautiful textural dimension to an otherwise flat dish, making it slightly more interesting to the palate.
One classic ingredient that has stood the test of time is celery. Its crispy and refreshing nature has made it a staple in tuna salad recipes. Onions are another popular addition, providing a layer of crunch and flavor. Red onions, in particular, are a great choice as they offer a subtle sweetness and acidity that can balance out the richness of mayonnaise. Then there's sweetcorn, with its popping color and subtle sweetness — it's hard to imagine a tuna salad without it.
Pickles are the way to go for those looking for a burst of tanginess and a satisfying snap. Capers, gherkins, or tiny pickled onions could all make a lovely addition to the salad. If you're feeling adventurous, diced apples can introduce a surprising crunch and a touch of natural sweetness. You could also throw some toasted seeds on top for serving. Sunflower seeds are the most neutral in this case, although if you like your salad with some Asian flavors, toasted black or white sesame would be the most appropriate choice. Just remember: with such intense-tasting seeds like sesame — less is always more.
8. Not toasting the bread for your a salad
If you're not yet spreading your tuna salad on a loaf of toasted bread, you're making a huge mistake. Toasted bread serves as the perfect carrier for the smooth and velvety tuna salad. It also prevents the bread from getting soggy and falling apart. Toasting your bread also enhances its flavor, as the heat brings out the natural sweetness and nuttiness of the grains. A warm and pleasant aroma of lightly toasted bread will make you never go back to soft and mushy bread again.
You want bread that is sturdy enough to hold the salad without breaking but also soft enough to bite into easily — a decently thick crust is only gonna make things better. Some of the best (overall) tuna salad bread is multigrain, but a crusty baguette follows closely behind. Sourdough, on the other hand, is best reserved for a French flair, with capers, dijon, shallots, and a touch of tarragon, all melting into a decadent rich loaf. Remember that neither of these breads toast well after they've just come out of the oven — give it a day or so before crisping it up. To make things even more luscious, (always) drizzle your toasted bread with some extra virgin olive oil or lightly salted butter.
9. Not adding any heat
It can be tempting to stick with what's comfortable and familiar, but mixing things up from time to time in the kitchen can bring surprisingly fresh results. Embrace bold flavors by adding some heat to your tuna salad. This doesn't mean making everything spicy (although no one is stopping you) but rather using the heat to enhance other flavors. Pick the hot ingredient of your liking and watch how your tuna salad transforms.
Whether you prefer Tabasco, Sriracha, or Frank's RedHot, adding a few drops (or more, depending on your preference) of hot sauce to your tuna mixture offers a perfect blend of heat and tanginess. For a more sharp and nose-clearing heat, horseradish is an excellent option. You can use prepared horseradish or grate some fresh horseradish root. Horseradish has a pungent and peppery flavor that can cut through the richness of the mayonnaise. With horseradish, a little goes a long way.
Red pepper flakes are your best friend for an easy way to control the heat level. Just a pinch can make a significant difference, while jalapeños can be diced finely for a subtle kick or left with seeds — a choice for those who crave intensity. Finally, if you prefer warm, exotic flavors, curry powder, whether mild or spicy, will add a delightful Asian touch to your salad.
10. Not chopping the vegetables finely enough
Chopping your vegetables fine may seem insignificant, but it's a game-changer for your tuna salad's overall mouthfeel. The main reason for chopping the vegetables small is to create a balanced texture and flavor in every bite. Tuna salad is creamy and soft, so you don't want large chunks of vegetables floating around. You also want to distribute the flavors evenly throughout the salad to get a hint of sweetness, tanginess, or spiciness in each bite.
Before you begin, you must have a sharp knife and a steady hand. A dull blade can bruise or mash the vegetables, making them lose their freshness and crispness. For safety, curl your fingers under your knuckles and grip the vegetables with your fingertips to protect them from the blade and guide the knife more precisely. Start by slicing them thinly, then stack the slices and cut them into thin strips. Then, rotate the strips 90 degrees and chop them into small dice. To speed up the process and ensure even cuts, use a rocking motion with the knife, lifting the heel up and down while keeping the tip on the cutting board.
11. Not chilling your tuna salad before serving
There's a saying that good things take time. In the case of the tuna salad, it couldn't be more accurate. You must chill your salad before serving. The difference it makes is enormous. It's daunting, it's painful, but you will be rewarded at the end (promise). Giving your tuna salad enough time in the fridge helps blend the flavors and make them more pronounced and balanced.
How long should you chill your tuna salad before serving? Ideally, you should refrigerate it for at least 30 min to an hour. This will allow enough time for the flavors to meld onto the mayo and the salad to firm up. However, if you are in a real hurry, you can try chilling your tuna salad in the freezer for about 15 minutes. This will give you a quick way to firm the salad up but with slightly less brilliant results on flavor.
12. Not serving your salad with crisp lettuce
Just like we cannot imagine mozzarella without a few springs of fresh basil, tuna salad looks sad and incomplete without the company of green lettuce. Whether it's presented on a plate, in a bowl, or as a sandwich, lettuce and tuna salad are a perfect pairing. Lettuce adds freshness and texture, and the combination looks simply gorgeous.
When choosing lettuce for your tuna salad, green leaves with good water content and a defined crisp are the best. Romaine lettuce is a sturdy and crunchy option with a mild and slightly bitter flavor. For a softer touch, try butter lettuce, which has a tender and delicate texture and a buttery, with hints of nuttiness that complement the tuna beautifully.
If you're looking for a compact option that can serve as a vessel for the tuna salad (instead of bread), consider baby gem lettuce. It has a crisp and sweet flavor and is a game-changer for those looking to cut down on carbs or gluten.