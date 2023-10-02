12 Mistakes You Should Avoid With Tuna Salad

Much like an old, well-worn recipe card passed down through generations, tuna salad has firmly entrenched itself in the kitchens of countless households across the United States and beyond. The first references to tuna salad in America appeared in the early 1900's because of the poor sardine season. Albacore tuna, with its dry white flesh, became a convenient alternative to chicken and fish in salad recipes. Later, with the appearance of canned tuna, lunch counters started offering these salads as sandwiches to go, giving birth to iconic American comfort food.

Tuna salad is a seemingly effortless meal anyone can make with their eyes closed. At least, that's what we like telling ourselves. The truth is usually the opposite: the simpler the dish, the easier it is to mess it all up. Partly because we humans are creatures of habit, and the thought of doing something wrong does not even cross our minds — we confidently follow the familiar routine, even if it's not the best way to do something.

While not all are guilty of this, many could improve their tuna salad game by a margin by simply getting out of the usual way and paying attention to the small but defining details we are going to share with you here. One thing is sure: If you stop making all of those mistakes with your tuna salad, there is absolutely no way you will fail at it ever again.