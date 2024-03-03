Put A New Twist On Your Next Batch Of Bolognese With Taco Seasoning

You may have the ingredients in your spice cabinet to create a homemade taco seasoning mixture. But in a pinch, a store-bought bottle of taco seasoning or packaged taco seasoning from a pre-made taco kit works just fine. Just be aware that these pre-made packets often contain higher amounts of sodium, so you'll have to be mindful of how much salt you add. A 1-ounce packet of taco seasoning is sufficient, but feel free to use more if you really want to bring the heat.

You want to create a base layer of flavor right away, so try sprinkling the taco seasonings once your ground meat and sofrito hit the pan. If you're using homemade taco seasoning, start with 2 tablespoons for about a pound of ground meat. As the ground meat cooks, the taco seasoning will help brown the meat, giving it that smoky, fresh-off-the-grill savoriness.

If you choose to use a taco seasoning with brown sugar for sweetness, you'll caramelize each bit of ground meat too. Once you add in your tomatoes, a few pinches more of taco seasoning is certainly welcome. Let the Bolognese come to a boil and give it some time to simmer, then you can give the sauce a taste and assess what it needs.