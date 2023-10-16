The Ingredient To Add To Your Taco Seasoning For A Hint Of Sweetness

Taco seasoning is a key ingredient in more than just, well, tacos. You can use this handy spice mix in recipes ranging from chili to burgers and so much more! Now, while taco seasoning is readily available in most supermarkets, that's not to say that you can't make it at home yourself, too.

Some of the major spices found in taco seasoning include cumin, chili powder, and garlic powder. However, you can also get creative and add some other ingredients. One unique addition to toss into your taco seasoning for a touch of sweetness is brown sugar.

Although this ingredient might sound strange, plenty of commercial brands actually include sugar in their version of these spice mixes as well — although it's not necessarily brown sugar. For instance, McCormick and Ortega both have taco seasoning blends with sugar in the mix. If you're keen to see how brown sugar can give you an extra-delicious spice blend for your Mexican-inspired meals, knowing how to add brown sugar to your taco seasoning is key.