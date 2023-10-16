The Ingredient To Add To Your Taco Seasoning For A Hint Of Sweetness
Taco seasoning is a key ingredient in more than just, well, tacos. You can use this handy spice mix in recipes ranging from chili to burgers and so much more! Now, while taco seasoning is readily available in most supermarkets, that's not to say that you can't make it at home yourself, too.
Some of the major spices found in taco seasoning include cumin, chili powder, and garlic powder. However, you can also get creative and add some other ingredients. One unique addition to toss into your taco seasoning for a touch of sweetness is brown sugar.
Although this ingredient might sound strange, plenty of commercial brands actually include sugar in their version of these spice mixes as well — although it's not necessarily brown sugar. For instance, McCormick and Ortega both have taco seasoning blends with sugar in the mix. If you're keen to see how brown sugar can give you an extra-delicious spice blend for your Mexican-inspired meals, knowing how to add brown sugar to your taco seasoning is key.
How to make taco seasoning with brown sugar
If you want to make your own taco seasoning with brown sugar, all you have to do is throw in between ½ teaspoon and 1 teaspoon of this sweet addition when making your favorite DIY taco seasoning blend. Brown sugar has a unique caramel taste that goes well with the smokiness of taco seasoning.
Still, if you don't have brown sugar specifically on hand, you can always try using white sugar instead to get a similarly sweet result. Just note that white sugar is sweeter than brown sugar and has a more neutral flavor, so you may notice some slight flavor differences. Then, mix all the ingredients together, and you're ready to go! Just be sure to always add water when cooking taco meat to get the best results.
If you have any leftover taco seasoning, store it in an airtight container. Making sure the container is well-sealed will help prevent moisture and air from getting into your spice blend. It's also not a bad idea to label the jar so that you know when you made it and have a better idea of how fresh it is. In most cases, homemade taco seasoning will last for up to six months, although there are some variations that can last for longer than that.
Other unexpected ingredients to add to your taco seasoning
Adding brown sugar to your taco seasoning isn't the only creative way you can make this spice blend. There are several other unexpected ingredients that you can throw in. For one thing, you can try adding unsweetened cocoa powder to your taco seasoning. Although you might think that would lead to chocolatey tacos, it actually just helps add depth to the flavors in your seasoning, making for an extra delicious mix.
Another way to tweak your taco seasoning is to play around with the spice level. You can try adding crushed red pepper flakes or some ground chipotle chili pepper to give it a bit of zest. Or, for those who prefer an acidic taste, add some lime pepper for a citrus twist. Whether it's a citrusy, spicy, or sweet taco seasoning you're after, there are plenty of tricks that you can implement to get the ideal flavor when making your own special spice blend.