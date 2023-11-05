Seriously Upgrade Your Bolognese Sauce With An Unexpected Spice

If you want to use cinnamon in your Bolognese sauce, you first have to decide what variety of cinnamon to use — whole sticks, or ground. Although both are from the same plant, they each have different uses and impart different levels of flavor to whatever they're used in.

Cinnamon sticks and ground cinnamon both come from the dried bark of the cinnamon tree; ground cinnamon is simply that bark ground up into a powder. Sticks of cinnamon are typically used to infuse liquids from stocks to beverages such as homemade mulled cider by steeping the sticks in the liquid, which are then removed and discarded. Cinnamon sticks are also used as a garnish in drinks and cocktails made with cinnamon simple syrup. Ground cinnamon, on the other hand, covers a greater surface area and dissolves directly into the food, giving dishes a more intense, immediate flavor.

For Bolognese, cinnamon sticks are often used because of the sauce's typically long cooking time; steep the sticks as the sauce simmers, then remove them before serving. If ground cinnamon is all you have, though, you can use that as well — just ¼ teaspoon is usually all you need.