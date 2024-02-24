Honey Is The Secret Ingredient For A Beautifully Golden Pizza Crust

Swapping honey in for a unique, flavor-enhanced pizza dough is relatively easy. Simply dissolve 1 teaspoon of honey with your yeast in warm water, then add your flour (all-purpose for a softer, chewier crust or bread flour for a crispier crust), salt, and oil and mix well to make a workable dough. The honey will activate the yeast in place of sugar and will give your crust a subtle sweetness, for a deliciously unique flavor profile. But it's important to note that while this swap works seamlessly when small amounts of sweetener are called for, the substitution of honey in larger amounts would likely throw off the moisture content – so make sure you don't get overly excited when adding your honey or you could end up with soggy crust.

Then you'll simply knead your dough for a few minutes, and place it into a lightly oiled bowl to rise until it's doubled in size. Once your dough has risen, you're free to roll it out and top with sauce and toppings for baking. For best results, you'll want to set your oven to around 500 degrees — the higher the heat, the better. The honey addition will result in a seriously delicious crust with a delightfully golden crust.

Do you have extra unused dough? Roll it out, spread it with garlic butter and a few shredded Italian cheeses, then bake and slice it into strips for a batch of delectable garlic honey fingers.