Why It's So Important To Take Your Time When Making Jiaozi, According To An Expert

With the Chinese New Year right behind us, it's still not too late to celebrate. One great way to do so is by whipping up a batch of traditional jiaozi. Jiaozi, or Chinese dumplings, are savory, juicy, and highly versatile — they come with different fillings, whether that's veggie, pork, beef, or something else, and can be steamed, boiled, or fried to create a unique taste and texture.

Now, if you've ever tried making jiaozi dumplings at home on your own, you'll know that these appetizers can be quite time-consuming. You've got to make and knead the dough, prep the filling, roll out the dough, shape them, fold and seal them, and finally cook them.

With all that said, it can be tempting to rush the process to get through the cooking and get on to the eating. However, Chinese food expert and founder and CEO of Fly By Jing, Jing Gao, tells us it's far better to "Take your time to finely chop and season the filling, carefully wrap each dumpling, and cook them with care." When you take your time, not only are you less likely to make mistakes, but you can also add some personal flair to the dish that gives them that extra wow factor.