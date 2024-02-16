Why It's So Important To Take Your Time When Making Jiaozi, According To An Expert
With the Chinese New Year right behind us, it's still not too late to celebrate. One great way to do so is by whipping up a batch of traditional jiaozi. Jiaozi, or Chinese dumplings, are savory, juicy, and highly versatile — they come with different fillings, whether that's veggie, pork, beef, or something else, and can be steamed, boiled, or fried to create a unique taste and texture.
Now, if you've ever tried making jiaozi dumplings at home on your own, you'll know that these appetizers can be quite time-consuming. You've got to make and knead the dough, prep the filling, roll out the dough, shape them, fold and seal them, and finally cook them.
With all that said, it can be tempting to rush the process to get through the cooking and get on to the eating. However, Chinese food expert and founder and CEO of Fly By Jing, Jing Gao, tells us it's far better to "Take your time to finely chop and season the filling, carefully wrap each dumpling, and cook them with care." When you take your time, not only are you less likely to make mistakes, but you can also add some personal flair to the dish that gives them that extra wow factor.
Giving your jiaozi a personal touch
If you're not quite sure how to give your jiaozi an edge and leave your fingerprint on them, Jing Gao gives us a few suggestions. The entrepreneur recommends either using a unique ingredient in the filling or perhaps drizzling a special sauce over the top of them.
If it's a unique ingredient you're going for, you'll be happy to know that the list of Chinese dumpling fillings is endless. Look for unique vegetables you haven't seen in dumplings before, whether that's water chestnuts to give them a bit of crunch or chopped Brussels sprouts to add a nutty profile. As you choose what to add, try to maintain a good moisture level while also pairing flavors that work well together.
Besides the filling, you could also try using Gao's other suggestion and swapping the standard soy sauce for something more unique. Perhaps for you, that's a tasty Hoisin sauce or something with a kick, like a spicy sriracha. You could also go for fusion pairings and try serving them with a dollop of horseradish sauce or even ranch. Play around with different flavor combinations and see what works to really bring your jiaozi to life.
Cooking the dumplings with care
Remember, Jing Gao tells us that it's not all about the flavor combos for creating a next-level jiaozi: You also want to "cook them with care." Besides taking your time to ensure they're well-filled with no rips or tears and are perfectly folded, you should also make sure that you don't over or undercook the dumplings.
Gao says, "The tell-tale sign of perfectly cooked jiaozi is when they become puffy and float to the surface if boiled. For pan-fried jiaozi, look for a golden-brown crust on the bottom. The wrapper should be tender yet slightly chewy, with a juicy and flavorful filling." And, if you're steaming your jiaozi, the sign to look out for is a translucent wrapper or fat and puffy wrappers as homemade ones don't always change opacity, which should take about 10 minutes of steaming. With these tips and tricks, you'll be able to create flavorful, perfectly cooked jiaozi that have an extra wow factor to really impress your dinner guests.