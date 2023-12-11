The Ultimate Guide To Hoisin Sauce

As somebody who cooks a LOT of Chinese food — well, Asian food in general — I use Hoisin sauce a lot in stir-fries, marinades, and to make dips for meatballs and other ingredients. This sweet, salty, sticky brown sauce is packed with flavor and delicious, no matter how you use it.

But how much do you really know about the popular Cantonese ingredient Hoisin sauce? It's easy to confuse Chinese cooking sauces — for example, do you know how oyster sauce and Hoisin sauce differ? In this ultimate guide, we'll look at everything you need to know about Hoisin, from what it is to how it's made, how to use it in your cooking, how to store it, and its nutritional information.

If you need to know where to buy Hoisin sauce, we'll dive into that, too. This ultimate guide will ensure you're an expert in all things Hoisin sauce.