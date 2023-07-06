13 Best Store-Bought Horseradish Sauces, Ranked

According to Beaverton Food's official website, this is "America's first shelf-stable cream-style horseradish." It carries a legacy and is made from freshly grated horseradish roots. Its prominent position on our list reflects its historical significance and popularity among horseradish enthusiasts. This hot and creamy condiment delivers robustness that pairs well with red meats such as steak and lamb, or even a burger. The creaminess of the sauce lends a smooth and luscious texture, while the horseradish provides a satisfying kick, imparting the desired flavor expected from a horseradish sauce. In terms of flavor, it lacks any vibrant character or distinctive taste that sets it apart from higher-ranked sauces on our list.

Reviews from customers highlight the distinctive qualities of this sauce. One reviewer on Amazon notes, "Not overpowering, but you know that it is horseradish," highlighting the sauce's ability to provide the unmistakable horseradish taste without being overwhelming. Another reviewer mentions that the horseradish has a good flavor and a nice kick, asserting that it is hotter than most other brands they have tried.

While positive reviews are predominant, a few less positive opinions offer a different perspective. Some customers express their standpoint about how the sauce is very "horseradishy" without a lot of additional flavor indicating that the horseradish flavor may overshadow other nuances for some palates. Additionally, another reviewer finds the hot bites to be too intense for their liking, despite acknowledging the excellent flavor.