13 Best Store-Bought Horseradish Sauces, Ranked
Horseradish sauces have gained considerable popularity over the years due to their distinctive flavor and versatility, making them a household essential for many. With its unique flavor and kick, this versatile condiment has the power to elevate a wide range of dishes to new heights. From classic roast beef sandwiches to prime rib, the pairing of horseradish sauce with specific food has become a favored culinary combination.
In this comprehensive exploration of store-bought horseradish sauces, we rank and evaluate the top contenders among store-bought options each with its own unique blend of ingredients and flavor profiles. From mild and creamy varieties that offer subtle complexity to bold and extra-hot options that deliver a powerful punch, the market provides an extensive range of choices to cater to diverse preferences. This guide will serve as a valuable resource, equipping both seasoned horseradish enthusiasts and curious newbies with the knowledge to make informed decisions.
13. Arby's Horsey Sauce
Arby's Horsey Sauce, ranked last, holds a modest position due to a specific reason: While it aims to capture the essence of the horseradish sauce found in Arby's renowned restaurants, its flavor profile falls flat, resulting in very little impact on the palate, aside from an overwhelming sweetness. Known for its creamy texture and milder rendition of horseradish, this sauce sparks intriguing debates among customers as to whether its bottled version truly captures the essence of the small packeted condiment that has become a staple in Arby's restaurants.
The reviews from Walmart customers for the sauce are less than favorable. Some customers expressed disappointment, mentioning that it lacked spiciness and was too sweet. One customer specifically noted that it didn't have the same horseradish kick as the sauce in Arby's restaurants. Another reviewer even remarked that it tasted similar to plain mayo, with no kick whatsoever. These reviews indicate that the sauce did not meet the expectations or satisfy the preferences of customers.
12. Beaver Brand Deli Horseradish Sauce
Next on our list is Beaver Brand Deli Horseradish Sauce which offers a unique twist. Per Beaverton Foods' official site, as the packer of this condiment, they use 100% freshly grated horseradish roots, offering a mild flavor. This sauce is for those who prefer a subdued horseradish experience without sacrificing taste, providing some flavor enhancement without overwhelming the palate. However, those seeking a more robust horseradish flavor will find Beaver Brand Deli Horseradish Sauce to be lacking in intensity, preventing it from ranking higher on our list.
An Amazon user finds it great on hot dogs, appreciating its consistency. However, they believe it could benefit from a stronger taste. Another reviewer shares a similar sentiment, expressing disappointment in the level of spiciness the sauce delivers. They had expected at least a slight "bite" but found that it was comparable to that of yellow mustard, which left them feeling disappointed.
11. Kraft Horseradish Sauce
Kraft Horseradish Sauce, per Walmart's product page description, boasts a rejuvenating, spicy taste, although it still exhibits a slightly milder horseradish flavor. This sauce plays well with beef dishes, offering a zingy enhancement. Additionally, its versatility allows it to serve as a base for salad dressings or a creamy dipping sauce, further expanding its potential. However, this versatility comes at a cost. The horseradish flavor is noticeably subdued, and some find the sauce to taste more like mayo with just a hint of horseradish, preventing it from securing a higher ranking on this list.
Delighted Walmart customers have shared their experiences with one review expressing how they enjoy adding this sauce to tuna sandwich spreads, roast beef sandwiches, or grilled hamburgers, as it imparts some zing to enhance the chosen proteins. However, a more critical Amazon review speaks about the sauce tasting more like mayo rather than a horseradish sauce, leading to a decision not to repurchase it.
10. Inglehoffer Cream Style Horseradish
According to Beaverton Food's official website, this is "America's first shelf-stable cream-style horseradish." It carries a legacy and is made from freshly grated horseradish roots. Its prominent position on our list reflects its historical significance and popularity among horseradish enthusiasts. This hot and creamy condiment delivers robustness that pairs well with red meats such as steak and lamb, or even a burger. The creaminess of the sauce lends a smooth and luscious texture, while the horseradish provides a satisfying kick, imparting the desired flavor expected from a horseradish sauce. In terms of flavor, it lacks any vibrant character or distinctive taste that sets it apart from higher-ranked sauces on our list.
Reviews from customers highlight the distinctive qualities of this sauce. One reviewer on Amazon notes, "Not overpowering, but you know that it is horseradish," highlighting the sauce's ability to provide the unmistakable horseradish taste without being overwhelming. Another reviewer mentions that the horseradish has a good flavor and a nice kick, asserting that it is hotter than most other brands they have tried.
While positive reviews are predominant, a few less positive opinions offer a different perspective. Some customers express their standpoint about how the sauce is very "horseradishy" without a lot of additional flavor indicating that the horseradish flavor may overshadow other nuances for some palates. Additionally, another reviewer finds the hot bites to be too intense for their liking, despite acknowledging the excellent flavor.
9. Bookbinder's Creamy Horseradish Sauce
Next on our list is Bookbinder's Creamy Horseradish Sauce. Per their website, the sauce goes beyond its traditional association with roast beef, showcases its versatility in various culinary applications such as adding zing to smoked fish and sandwiches. Crafted with fresh horseradish, the sauce strikes a balanced combination of creaminess and tartness, embodying the invigorating heat that horseradish enthusiasts appreciate. This sauce brings better flavor than lower ranked sauces on our list, but the zing is not quite there and therefore it has to stay in this position. While this sauce offers robust flavor compared to lower-ranked options, it lacks the distinctive zing that sets apart the top contenders, resulting in its placement at this position on our list.
Customers have expressed their admiration for Bookbinder's Creamy Horseradish Sauce. One satisfied Amazon shopper shares, "I love this sauce so much! Excellent in pork and any meat. Works well for me on a sandwich instead of mayo or mustard. Has a little kick but not overwhelming. Excellent flavor. I like the consistency." This testimony highlights the sauce's versatility and ability to enhance various meat dishes, offering an acceptable alternative to traditional condiments. Another review from a Walmart customer acknowledges the sauce's higher price but deems it worth it for the taste.
8. Boar's Head Pub Style Horseradish Sauce
We now turn our attention to Boar's Head Pub Style Horseradish Sauce. Described by Boar's Head as a traditional English pub-style sauce, it offers a burst of horseradish without overpowering the savory flavors of the dish. This ensures that the horseradish complements rather than masks the other ingredients, creating a well-rounded blend of flavors. While this sauce offers a satisfying flavor, it leans slightly towards the sweeter side, which may not appeal to everyone. Additionally, for those seeking a more intense horseradish experience, it may not provide the desired level of kick. As a result, it falls short of securing a higher position on our list.
Positive feedbacks from satisfied customers demonstrate the appeal of Boar's Head Pub Style Horseradish Sauce. One Amazon testimonial describes it as an excellent sauce and a great sandwich spread, using it on various dishes, including black beans. Another customer expresses their love for this creamy, hot, and sweet sauce, using it on sandwiches ranging from roast beef to turkey to egg salad. A critical review mentions that the product is tasty with a mild horseradish taste, but finds it slightly sweet. Despite this observation, the reviewer still deems the sauce to be okay overall.
7. Silver Springs Sauce Horseradish
Moving forward to Silver Springs Sauce Horseradish. This sauce is claimed on Silver Spring's official website as a unique combination of sinus-clearing effects akin to prepared horseradish, but with a milder and creamier profile. The absence of fillers and additional sweeteners, combined with its smooth consistency make it a perfect choice for spreading on sandwiches and blending into various sauces. While this high-quality sauce effectively captures excellent horseradish characteristics without any unwanted additions, its purist approach may not resonate with everyone, ultimately resulting in its placement in the middle of our list.
Satisfied customers testified on the distinct qualities of Silver Springs Sauce Horseradish. On Amazon, a reviewer describes it as a family staple during holiday pork loin dinners, highlighting its texture and punch. Another reviewer appreciates the simplicity of the ingredients, noting that it contains no fillers or excessive sweeteners, fats, or dairy with just the right amount of "bite" to make its presence known without overwhelming the senses. They recommend it as a finishing touch for steak, roast beef sandwiches, shrimp cocktail sauce, and even for sushi or sashimi enthusiasts who prefer a milder wasabi experience.
Individual preferences and expectations indeed vary. Hoping to find a condiment similar to Arby's Horsey Sauce, an Amazon shopper was taken aback by the intense spiciness of the product. They describe their experience as a fiery sensation that left them scrambling for a glass of milk.
6. Annie's Homegrown Organic Horseradish Mustard
With its impressive combination of zesty flavor and dedication to organic ingredients, Annie's Homegrown Organic Horseradish Mustard secures a higher spot on our list. This classic condiment packs the perfect amount of zing to beautifully complement any meal while also offering a commitment to high-quality, organic ingredients. Per Annie's website, it is made with non-GMO ingredients and free from artificial flavors, synthetic colors, or preservatives, this gluten-free mustard provides a wholesome and flavorful option for horseradish enthusiasts. However, it's worth noting that the pungent vinegary smell may not appeal to everyone, contributing to its placement in this respectable position on our list.
One satisfied Amazon customer describes it as beautifully smooth, almost creamy, with a mild flavor that showcases the right balance between horseradish and mustard. Another review appreciates the just-right kick of horseradish that doesn't overpower the excellent mustard flavor, making it a perfect addition to various sandwiches. Furthermore, a satisfied user expresses their elation at the organic nature of the mustard and attests that the taste is spot on.
Let's also take into account a contrasting viewpoint. One reviewer finds the presence of apple cider vinegar to be overwhelming, suggesting that the vinegar element dominates the overall flavor. Once again, taste preferences are subjective in nature, and individual experiences may differ.
5. Terrapin Ridge Farms Sriracha Horseradish Garnishing Sauce
Next on our list is Terrapin Ridge Farms Sriracha Horseradish Garnishing Sauce. According to their official site, this U.S.-made sauce brings together the bold flavors of Sriracha and Horseradish, delivering a one-two punch that adds excitement to gourmet sandwiches, wraps, and burgers. Its versatility extends beyond these dishes, making it an excellent dip for calamari, onion rings, and sweet potato fries, and a perfect addition to tuna salad, potato salad, and coleslaw. However, its consistency may be too thin for some individuals, leading to its placement in this position on our list.
Positive reviews from satisfied customers highlight the delightful qualities of this sauce. One Amazon reviewer, who enjoys adding a spicy touch to their meals, claims it to be the best among the 50 "hot" sauces they have tried. They appreciate the well-balanced blend of Sriracha and Horseradish, finding it suitable for sandwiches, hot dogs, fries, steaks, hamburgers, salads, and more. Another reviewer compares the sauce to Yum-yum sauce on steroids, praising its nice, gentle "kick." They mention trying it on a hamburger and enjoying the taste. They even suspect that their local sushi restaurant uses this sauce as a garnish for some of their sushi. However, one reviewer was looking forward to a sauce with evident horseradish and sriracha flavor and heat. They express disappointment, finding the sauce to be extremely thin and runny, which does not meet their expectations.
4. Stonewall Kitchen Horseradish Aioli
According to Stonewall Kitchen's official site, this creamy aioli offers a delightful kick of flavor that makes it an "excellent topping for a delicious roast beef sandwich," and pairs well with golden brown french fries or can be spooned over fresh asparagus for an added burst of taste. Being made in the USA, it carries the pride of locally sourced ingredients and craftsmanship. Its quality and flavor contribute to its position on our list.
Positive reviews from Stonewall's customers highlight the enjoyable qualities of this horseradish aioli. One reviewer expresses how this sauce takes a roast beef sandwich to a new level of satisfaction. Another reviewer shares their search for a delicious, mildly biting horseradish condiment, and they have finally found it in this product. They appreciate its versatility, using it on sandwiches, in salads, and during cooking. Amidst the colorful positive feedback from users, an Amazon reviewer mentions that the aioli is somewhat expensive. However, they still plan to repurchase it due to its great taste.
3. St. Elmo Steak House Creamy Horseradish
Taking the third spot on our list is the St. Elmo Steak House Creamy Horseradish, affectionately known as "Slammer Sauce" among grill cooks per their official site. This sauce combines a savory flavor with a kick of horseradish, making it a perfect complement to steaks and an even better choice for roast beef, ham, and other sandwiches. Crafted with zero artificial ingredients or preservatives, it delivers a powerful and refreshing taste. Moreover, it is worth noting that this horseradish sauce is gluten-free and certified kosher, catering to specific dietary preferences.
One satisfied reviewer confidently states that it is the only horseradish sauce worth buying. Another reviewer on Amazon, initially skeptical of jarred sauces, finds this one to be excellent, with a perfect balance of horseradish and creaminess. They note that its delicious flavor complements more than just steak. A less positive review expresses lack of heat and found this one to have only a slight burn and not the sought after intense sinus-clearing, eye-watering effects. However, they do acknowledge that it would make a good topping for burgers.
2. Woeber's Horseradish Sauce
As we near the top of our list of store-bought horseradish sauces, we come across Woeber's Horseradish Sauce, a standout in a long roster of horseradish sauces. Per Woeber's official site, this sauce is crafted by combining freshly ground horseradish with special spices to create a creamy base. The result is a good balance of smoothness and a hot, lively taste that ignites the tongue. With its versatility as a sandwich spread, marinade enhancer, and addition to dressings and dips, Woeber's Horseradish Sauce has secured a well-deserved second place on our comprehensive list.
From the positive feedback side, an Amazon reviewer expresses their loyalty to this sauce, praising its compatibility with sandwiches and meats, offering a flavorful kick without overwhelming the palate. Another reviewer appreciates its use with chicken and fish dishes, providing an exciting burst of flavor. It serves as a delightful alternative to tartar sauce, adding tanginess without excessive sweetness.
However, opinions may differ. A reviewer mentions a perceived increase in the sauce's heat level, deviating from the reviewer's initial experience. They express a desire to find a less spicy alternative. Such observations emphasize the subjective nature of taste preferences and perhaps adjustments in the recipe over the years.
1. Atomic Horseradish - Extra Hot
We have arrived at the pinnacle of our list: Atomic Horseradish – Extra Hot. This legendary sauce, proudly made in the USA, has been delighting taste buds for over 50 years, initially serving the discerning palate of the hospitality industry. As stated on its Amazon product page, Atomic Horseradish has earned a reputation as a hidden gem, establishing itself in upscale dining establishments without the need for paid advertisements. Now, you can enjoy the authentic experience of Atomic Horseradish firsthand from the comfort of your own home or kitchen.
Enthusiastic reviews showcase the sauce's exceptional qualities. One customer acknowledges its superiority compared to other alternatives, praising its flavorful profile and asserting that it delivers a satisfying bite, albeit not as hot as fresh horseradish. Another reviewer recalls discovering Atomic Horseradish during a visit to Las Vegas, where it was the go-to brand in all the renowned restaurants, and describes it as "hot and ... good!"
For the very last time, it is important to note that taste preferences can vary. A less enthusiastic reviewer expresses how they were hoping for an intensely hot horseradish experience that they did not find in Atomic Horseradish. Although highly regarded with positive reviews and a commendable flavor profile, Atomic Horseradish may not cater to the preferences of all individuals when it comes to heat and flavor intensity. Taste preferences vary, and those seeking a more intense or milder horseradish experience may find sauces ranked lower on this list better suited to their personal preferences.