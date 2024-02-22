What Kind Of Sides Should You Serve With Lobster Tail?
There may not be a more decadent dish than lobster. Whether you're talking a whole steamed lobster, a butter-poached lobster, or even a humble lobster roll, there's something that feels truly special about this particular crustacean; heck, it might be the one seafood that unquestionably pairs well with dairy (in the form of lobster mac and cheese). It may have once been considered food for the masses, but it's now the height of fine cuisine. And there's probably no more iconic lobster preparation than a simple lobster tail.
But you can't just eat a lobster tail and have that be a full meal; there's not enough food there. You have to pair it with something, but what side dishes work alongside lobster? There are a lot of options here, but they all come down to the same basic principle: You want a side dish that will pair with the lobster without overwhelming its delicate flavor. Fortunately, you're spoiled for choice there.
Most simple vegetable preparations are great with lobster tail
Lobster's flavor isn't just delicate, rich, and buttery, it's also slightly sweet. This combination of flavors creates a subtle profile where you really don't want any particular note to overpower the others, so the best sides to pick are those that counterbalance that sweetness without being overpowering. This means you want to avoid a side like sweet cabbage jam or pretty much anything fruit-based, because nobody wants a one-note dinner. And you want to avoid anything with a particularly potent flavor that's going to overwhelm the lobster.
But that's what you should avoid. What should you use as side dishes with lobster? Pretty much anything that doesn't fit into that category. Most vegetables are going to go well with lobster because they don't fall into one of the above traps. The key here is to keep it simple: Don't add some particularly elaborate, potent sauce. Just go with simply-cooked asparagus, a butter lettuce salad with a light vinaigrette, quickly sauteed Brussels sprouts, or stir-fried spinach — the possibilities here are pretty vast. They key is to keep with mild flavors simply prepared — but if you really want to go with a more rich vegetable side, cauliflower baked with a bechamel sauce is a good choice.
Veggies aren't your only option for sides
You also have more choices than vegetables. Another side that also goes well with lobster is a familiar one: starches like potatoes and rice. Potato preparations are not overwhelming, so something like garlic mashed potatoes, potatoes au gratin, baked potatoes, or even potato salad are all good choices. Mushroom risotto and mac and cheese are also aces. Heck, even pasta salad or rice pilaf tend to work pretty well. Just be aware that lobster's natural richness means that if you're going with a rich side dish, you need to find some way to counterbalance that — having plenty of lemon to squeeze on your lobster is a good bet here.
Moreover, the herbs and spices that blend well with lobster are something you want to consider in your side dishes. Old Bay is a classic spice blend for seafood, and Old Bay butter in particular is a great choice for seasoning lobster and its sides. Dill may be known for salmon more than anything, but it works for basically any seafood. Tarragon is one of the most underrated herbs you can use, and it's a great seafood complement. Fresh sage, thyme, parsley, and chives can also all be used to season your sides for a perfect pairing with lobster tails.
Whatever you run with, just stick to the guidelines of not overpowering the lobster and you'll be good to go. So don't feel afraid to experiment and find what's best for you.