What Kind Of Sides Should You Serve With Lobster Tail?

You also have more choices than vegetables. Another side that also goes well with lobster is a familiar one: starches like potatoes and rice. Potato preparations are not overwhelming, so something like garlic mashed potatoes, potatoes au gratin, baked potatoes, or even potato salad are all good choices. Mushroom risotto and mac and cheese are also aces. Heck, even pasta salad or rice pilaf tend to work pretty well. Just be aware that lobster's natural richness means that if you're going with a rich side dish, you need to find some way to counterbalance that — having plenty of lemon to squeeze on your lobster is a good bet here.

Moreover, the herbs and spices that blend well with lobster are something you want to consider in your side dishes. Old Bay is a classic spice blend for seafood, and Old Bay butter in particular is a great choice for seasoning lobster and its sides. Dill may be known for salmon more than anything, but it works for basically any seafood. Tarragon is one of the most underrated herbs you can use, and it's a great seafood complement. Fresh sage, thyme, parsley, and chives can also all be used to season your sides for a perfect pairing with lobster tails.

Whatever you run with, just stick to the guidelines of not overpowering the lobster and you'll be good to go. So don't feel afraid to experiment and find what's best for you.