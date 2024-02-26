How To Fold Egg Rolls That Are Better Than Takeout

When it comes to Chinese food, there's one staple side you're sure to find on your local takeout menu: the egg roll. This dish consists of crunchy wheat-based wrappers fried to a golden crisp and jam-packed with tasty fillings including cabbage, seasoning, and usually pork.

If you want to make egg rolls at home, you have to master folding them — and that can be tricky. Folding these treats correctly is key, because if you don't, the filling can wind up spilling out as they cook. This can lead to meat and veggies awkwardly cooked on the outside of the roll, as well as a mess to clean up later — not to mention the fact that they just don't look as pretty.

Want to avoid these pitfalls and make egg rolls that look good enough to make your local Chinese restaurant owner proud? Then you need to know which corners to fold at what point in the rolling process. At the same time, you need to make sure you maintain the right amount of tightness to keep the ingredients from spilling out as you go. It's a little complicated, but we're here to explain it all.