Eggs Rolls: 15 Facts About The Popular Chinese Food

Chinese-American egg rolls are amongst some of the most popular dishes that you can order at a Chinese restaurant or takeout. Crispy, salty, hot, and delicious, they come with a range of different fillings and are so moreish that eating just one is almost impossible.

Chances are, you're usually too busy tucking into your egg rolls — and other tasty Chinese dishes — to pay too much thought to where egg rolls come from. However, exploring the fascinating history and flavors of this popular Chinese food can be quite rewarding.

From its origins to the difference between spring rolls and egg rolls and what fillings you'll typically find in them to how they're made, there's plenty to discover about this yummy appetizer or dim sum dish. We've rounded up 15 facts about egg rolls — some of them you may already know and have heard before, and some of them may surprise you.