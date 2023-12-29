Here's What Egg Roll Wrappers Are Actually Made Of

Most foods aren't named after a specific ingredient unless its flavor is pretty pronounced. Put simply, egg rolls don't really taste like eggs, nor can you see the eggs in the final product. So it does seem pretty strange that they would be named after one of the many ingredients that are used to make the wrappers. A more likely possibility is that the name was borrowed from another dish: "dan gun."

Instead of the crispy-yet-chewy wrapper that egg rolls are known for, dan gun's outer layer was made with eggs. But like modern-day egg rolls, the inside was stuffed with veggies and meat. The dish dates from a 1917 cookbook on Chinese-American cuisine and was featured again in a forthcoming periodical and pamphlet during the first half of the 20th century. While this sliced roll wrapped in egg very well could have been the inspiration for the term egg roll, there's really no way to know for certain. The origin of the classic egg roll is up for debate, after all, as it bears a strong resemblance to the Chinese spring roll (which does not use egg in its wrapper). Perhaps its name was borrowed from the omelet-wrapped Chinese-American roll, while its modified deep-fried pastry wrapping evolved from the actual spring roll.