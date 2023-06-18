The Best Hack For Maximum Flavor When Seasoning Chicken Thighs

No matter if you're cooking chicken thighs on the grill, stovetop, or oven, how you season them is important. Most recipes call for salt and pepper — which are givens — with paprika and chili powder often being added. Some also call for onion powder, oregano, and turmeric, and others even add a healthy dose of dark brown sugar.

But the best hack for maximum flavor comes when seasoning — you want to apply your seasoning all over, including under the skin. If the skin cannot be lifted by hand, then get a sharp knife to carefully loosen it. Be sure to season both underneath and on the top of the skin to make the spices truly stand out. Of course, ensuring chicken thighs have maximum flavor starts while shopping for your chicken — for this hack, be sure to choose bone-in, skin-on thighs for the tastiest result.

Here are some more tips for that perfect taste.