The Best Hack For Maximum Flavor When Seasoning Chicken Thighs
No matter if you're cooking chicken thighs on the grill, stovetop, or oven, how you season them is important. Most recipes call for salt and pepper — which are givens — with paprika and chili powder often being added. Some also call for onion powder, oregano, and turmeric, and others even add a healthy dose of dark brown sugar.
But the best hack for maximum flavor comes when seasoning — you want to apply your seasoning all over, including under the skin. If the skin cannot be lifted by hand, then get a sharp knife to carefully loosen it. Be sure to season both underneath and on the top of the skin to make the spices truly stand out. Of course, ensuring chicken thighs have maximum flavor starts while shopping for your chicken — for this hack, be sure to choose bone-in, skin-on thighs for the tastiest result.
Here are some more tips for that perfect taste.
Don't be afraid to overcook chicken thighs
When cooking bone-in, skin-on thighs in a pan, let them sit at room temperature before placing them on the stovetop. The key is to cook them low and slow. Place the thighs skin-side on an oiled pan, and don't simply wait until they are browned to turn them — leave them cooking on the skin-side for 15 minutes. Be sure to cook on low heat so you don't cook the skin too quickly.
Contrary to their chicken breast/white meat counterpart, don't be afraid to overcook chicken thighs. In fact, the more you cook the dark meat, the more flavor will be released. There is connective tissue in thighs, and that tissue turns into flavorful gelatin the more it cooks. This means the longer you cook thighs, the better they turn out. Chicken thighs can be ready at an internal temperature of 175 degrees, but you should not pull the plug too early — keep cooking all the way up to an internal temperature of 195 degrees. According to America's Test Kitchen, the ideal cooking temperature to ensure the most flavor is released from the collagen of thighs is between 140 and 195 degrees.
Sweet brines that bring out extra flavoring
Brines can be wonderful in helping other poultry cuts maintain their moisture throughout the cooking process. They can also be used to highlight the natural flavor of chicken thighs. When choosing a container to brine your thighs in, make sure it fits not only the liquid, but the meat itself. A large pot will suffice.
Per a basic recipe on Livestrong, add 3 tablespoons of salt for every 1 quart of water. You should also add sugar for sweet flavoring — regular sugar will do, but brown sugar is suggested. Also toss in some maple syrup or honey to really accentuate the sweetness. If possible, let the thighs marinate in the brine overnight.
When you really want to accentuate the sweet factor of your chicken thighs, try substituting water for apple cider. This will make the sweet factor really pop when you cook up your meat.