For Top-Tier Roasted Broccoli, Don't Skimp On Oil Or Salt

When many people hear the word broccoli, it conjures up memories of sitting at the table as a kid refusing to eat the green florets. It's a strongly-flavored vegetable, and a commonly disliked one. But like most foods, when prepared properly, broccoli can offer an entirely new taste profile from the one you previously filed in your memory bank.

Love it or previously hated it, broccoli is at its best when roasted with plenty of flavorful oil and a generous amount of salt. Each of these ingredients influences the final taste, texture, and appearance of roasted broccoli, so it's important to know the how and why behind their use. Then there are the different types of oils and salts to consider. Overall though, roasting broccoli is one of the easiest things you can make in the kitchen, and the results leave you with a satisfying food you can eat as a side dish or add to a variety of casseroles, pastas, and grains.