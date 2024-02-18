The Storage Tip That Keeps Brussels Sprouts Fresh For Longer

Brussels sprouts usually have a relatively short shelf life — a maximum of three to five days in the fridge. Luckily, a lot of these little green guys can fit on a roasting pan, making it easy to use them up in a batch of soy-glazed Brussels sprouts with bacon or a maple-dijon version. But what if you have more sprouts than you can handle at once, or you've bought them in advance to cook down the line? To make them last up to a week, you'll want to keep them whole, refraining from cutting them until it's time to cook.

Like other cruciferous vegetables, Brussels sprouts contain glucosinolates. These sulfuric compounds are responsible for the unappealing smell and bitter taste that we sometimes associate with sprouts, as well as cabbage and broccoli. These glucosinolates are released when you chop up the sprouts and damage their cells, and as you might imagine, damaging the cells' integrity also causes this veggie to go bad faster. Storing your Brussels sprouts whole in the fridge keeps their cell walls intact and maintains their flavor for longer, with less bitterness building up over time.

Another advantage of leaving sprouts whole is that they won't absorb as much water if you plan to boil or blanch them. If you cut them into pieces, water can collect between their leaves, resulting in a less crunchy final result. And who wants soggy sprouts? Resisting the urge to chop them before storing them is the way to go.