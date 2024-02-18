The Storage Tip That Keeps Brussels Sprouts Fresh For Longer
Brussels sprouts usually have a relatively short shelf life — a maximum of three to five days in the fridge. Luckily, a lot of these little green guys can fit on a roasting pan, making it easy to use them up in a batch of soy-glazed Brussels sprouts with bacon or a maple-dijon version. But what if you have more sprouts than you can handle at once, or you've bought them in advance to cook down the line? To make them last up to a week, you'll want to keep them whole, refraining from cutting them until it's time to cook.
Like other cruciferous vegetables, Brussels sprouts contain glucosinolates. These sulfuric compounds are responsible for the unappealing smell and bitter taste that we sometimes associate with sprouts, as well as cabbage and broccoli. These glucosinolates are released when you chop up the sprouts and damage their cells, and as you might imagine, damaging the cells' integrity also causes this veggie to go bad faster. Storing your Brussels sprouts whole in the fridge keeps their cell walls intact and maintains their flavor for longer, with less bitterness building up over time.
Another advantage of leaving sprouts whole is that they won't absorb as much water if you plan to boil or blanch them. If you cut them into pieces, water can collect between their leaves, resulting in a less crunchy final result. And who wants soggy sprouts? Resisting the urge to chop them before storing them is the way to go.
How to store Brussels sprouts for lasting freshness
Refrigerating whole Brussels sprouts is easy. Firstly, make sure to buy sprouts that are firm, compact, and bright green. Place them in a perforated plastic bag or a bowl covered with plastic wrap. If you choose the latter option, use a fork to poke holes in the wrap. Perforations allow for proper airflow while preventing moisture buildup, which causes produce to go bad. Also, don't wash the sprouts before refrigerating them, as this can increase their moisture content and cause premature spoilage.
There's also the option to buy and store Brussels sprouts that are still on the stalk. This can really help to maintain their freshness. Simply wrap the stalk full of sprouts in plastic, poke a few holes in the wrap, and refrigerate it for up to one week. Cut the sprouts off the stalk right before cooking.
Ideally, you should place the sprouts in your refrigerator's crisper drawer to keep them fresh for longer. Store them away from ethylene-producing fruits and veggies like apples, pears, tomatoes, bell peppers, or bananas. Ethylene gas is what ripens — and eventually rots — produce, even after it's been picked. Lastly, check on your Brussels sprouts every few days for signs of spoilage, such as wilting, discoloration, or mold growth. A few wilted leaves can be picked away, but mold means it's time to throw them out.
Tips for storing chopped Brussels sprouts
Chopped Brussels sprouts may not be as ideal for storage, but if you've already gone ahead and cut them (or even bought them that way), you can still store them wisely. First, trim their ends if you haven't already, and remove any wilted leaves. After that, place them in an airtight container in the fridge and consume them within three days or so. Remember to clean the sprouts thoroughly before cooking.
If you know you can't use up all your Brussels sprouts in time, you can freeze them. This way, they'll last for 10 to 12 months. Wash them, boil them for up to five minutes, and then plunge them into ice water to stop the cooking. This technique is called blanching, and can help preserve the color of your veggies while reducing nutrient loss, even after they've been frozen and thawed. Pat the sprouts dry and place them in a freezer-safe bag, squeeze the air out, and label the bag with the date of freezing. You can even cook Brussels sprouts straight from the freezer to save time.
Note that even if you store the sprouts whole, they can still turn bitter after you cut them. Luckily, this should be no problem if you cook them properly. The most popular (and incredibly delicious) route is to season the sprouts with any herbs and spices you like, then roast them in the oven for a sweet, nutty flavor and aroma.