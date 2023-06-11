How To Cook The Crispiest Brussels Sprouts Straight From Frozen

If you're trying to get perfectly roasted frozen vegetables, Brussels sprouts should be at the top of your list. Extra crispy Brussels sprouts are delicious enough to convert even the toughest cruciferous skeptic. The combination of an al dente interior and slightly charred edges, along with the slight natural sweetness, makes for an unforgettable side dish. And if you can go straight from the freezer to the oven and skip some prep steps? That's even better.

For the crispiest roasted Brussels sprouts from frozen, there are three strategies you'll want to follow: skip thawing, up the temp, and select sprouts of equal size. This method proves almost as easy as steam-in-the-bag freezer veggies and perfumes your kitchen much more pleasantly than boiling. No judgment is intended on boiled or microwaved veggies, but once you go from frozen to roasted, you'll never go back. Besides, roasting boasts less nutrient lossthan boiling.