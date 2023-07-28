What's The Best Method For Cleaning Brussels Sprouts?

To get your Brussels sprouts ready for a bath, trim the stemmed ends first. No need to go overboard — cut off just the rough part at the base. You'll want to leave the sprouts whole to wash, but if you plan on cooking them later, it helps to cut a small slit in the base of each sprout to help the whole veggie cook evenly.

When you're ready to wash, fill a medium to large mixing bowl with enough cool water to completely cover your whole bunch of sprouts. Leave the trimmed Brussels sprouts whole, and place them in the water-filled bowl. Alternately, place the sprouts in a bowl and fill it with water to cover all the sprouts. Move them around a bit with your fingers to loosen any dirt.

Then, holding the veggies down with your hand, carefully tip the bowl to pour out the wash water (you should see little specks of dirt wash away). You can also transfer the washed sprouts to a colander to strain the water, or use a salad spinner for the task. If there's still some lingering dirt, you can always give them another wash. When they're sufficiently clean, dry them off with a clean kitchen towel. The result: thoroughly cleaned veggies, ready to cut, shave, or leave whole.