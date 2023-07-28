What's The Best Method For Cleaning Brussels Sprouts?
Brussels sprouts are a versatile vegetable that can be enjoyed as an earthly flavorful side dish, appetizer, or healthful lunches, such as a shaved Brussels sprouts salad with pear and pomegranate. Plus, they're highly nutritious and are naturally high in antioxidants, essential vitamins, and their fibrous nature is good for digestive health. But have you ever picked up a bag from the grocery store and wondered how to clean the veggie prior to preparing them for your meal? The best way to wash off any dirt and grime is to submerge them in a bowl of cool water.
While rinsing some produce under water in the sink does the trick, it can waste unnecessary running water and is a bit ineffective in fully cleaning certain veggies. Brussels sprouts grow on stalks to form the compact little buds of layered green leaves, and those leaves can hold soil and other debris underneath. By washing sprouts in a bowl of water, you'll get a more thorough clean and release any sandy grit hiding in the leafy crevices.
How to wash and prepare Brussels sprouts
To get your Brussels sprouts ready for a bath, trim the stemmed ends first. No need to go overboard — cut off just the rough part at the base. You'll want to leave the sprouts whole to wash, but if you plan on cooking them later, it helps to cut a small slit in the base of each sprout to help the whole veggie cook evenly.
When you're ready to wash, fill a medium to large mixing bowl with enough cool water to completely cover your whole bunch of sprouts. Leave the trimmed Brussels sprouts whole, and place them in the water-filled bowl. Alternately, place the sprouts in a bowl and fill it with water to cover all the sprouts. Move them around a bit with your fingers to loosen any dirt.
Then, holding the veggies down with your hand, carefully tip the bowl to pour out the wash water (you should see little specks of dirt wash away). You can also transfer the washed sprouts to a colander to strain the water, or use a salad spinner for the task. If there's still some lingering dirt, you can always give them another wash. When they're sufficiently clean, dry them off with a clean kitchen towel. The result: thoroughly cleaned veggies, ready to cut, shave, or leave whole.
Creative ways to cook (or freeze) the veggie
By cleaning your Brussels sprouts in a bowl of water, you can rest assured that they are dirt-free and ready to prepare in whatever way you desire. Cut individual sprouts lengthwise in half or leave them whole to bake, grill, or boil. Get creative with the veggie, and spice up dinner with a truly stand-out side dish like maple-dijon Brussels sprouts, tossed with the tangy sweet glaze and baked in the oven.
Brussels sprouts also make for a fantastic appetizer. Serve crispy air-fried or pan-fried Brussels sprouts with pickled red onion for an extra acidic twist to balance the veggie's slight bitterness, or alongside a creamy sriracha aioli dipping sauce. Wrap the veggies in prosciutto and pierce them with toothpicks for an impressive party snack.
Want to extend the shelf-life of the fresh veggie for future meal-planning? It's easy to freeze Brussels sprouts, too. For the best flavor and texture, after you clean them off in a bowl of water, simply blanch them in boiling water for three to five minutes and cool them in very cold or ice water. Dry the off and lay the sprouts out on a sheet pan, freeze them, then store the frozen veggies to an airtight container to cook at a later time.