What Is A Spoon Salad And What's The Point?

Chopped salads have a lot to offer in terms of texture and flavor, but they can be a little challenging to eat with a fork. So-called spoon salads feature an assortment of vegetables so finely diced that the dish is best consumed with a spoon. Although spoon salads certainly aren't new — diced-up food has been around for ages — modern eaters seem to find the concept captivating: A search for "spoon salad" on TikTok returns a bevy of results featuring a variety of delicious recipes, from Greek chickpea salads to playful spins on the classic Caesar.

Although finely chopping vegetables for a salad you can eat with a spoon might seem like a lot of unnecessary work, it's worth the effort when it comes to creating both interesting variations in texture and intensity of flavor. When all of the salad's ingredients are chopped into a virtual mince, the dressing can permeate every little bit of the salad. Many recipes instruct you to marinate the salad vegetables in the dressing for anywhere from 10 minutes to one hour. Some even advocate making spoon salads a day in advance, to allow the ingredients to soak up every bit of flavor in the dressing before it's served.