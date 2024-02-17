Pureed Cauliflower Is The Secret To Beautifully Light Cheese Sauce

It doesn't get much easier than using puréed cauliflower to lighten up a cheese sauce. All you've got to do is boil the florets and puree them with a bit of the cooking liquid. Or, if you'd rather go the microwave route, you can steam the cauliflower before puréeing. When adding shredded cheese to the creamy purée (which you'll heat on the stove until the cheese has melted), it's important to keep stirring until the ingredients blend seamlessly, otherwise it may turn out lumpy. Of course, there are plenty of cheesy options to choose from, whether you want to use Gruyère or try your hand at cauliflower puree with parmesan and thyme.

You can even improve the cauliflower's depth of flavor by boiling or steaming it in broth instead of water. Vegetable, chicken, and beef broth will all work for this purpose. And while they will amp up the taste, they won't add any heaviness or density, keeping with the lighter profile you want from this specific cheese sauce. A bit of mustard, onion powder, and paprika are also useful for adding a little flavor without increasing the richness of the sauce. Or toss in some red pepper flakes for a spicy cauliflower cheese sauce. As an alternative, roasted cauliflower can also be used for delicious queso – just blend it with a bit of broth or stock before melting the cheese in for a light, mouthwatering sauce.