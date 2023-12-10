Roasted Cauliflower Is The Ingredient You Need To Give Queso New Life

If you want to add a little extra thickness to your queso dip, roasted cauliflower may be the perfect ingredient to do so. The vegetable's natural flavor is fairly mild and a little bit nutty, and when roasted, that nuttiness can be enhanced. The vegetable can be seasoned with a little bit of salt and pepper prior to roasting, or it can simply be left plain as-is.

When preparing your homemade queso, the cauliflower can act as a thickener for the sauce by absorbing excess liquid. That added thickness may make it a little more difficult to drizzle the sauce over a plate of nachos, and it will be a little bit heartier when used as a dip or scooped on top of your favorite dishes.

Depending on what kind of texture you like in your queso, there are two ways to incorporate the vegetable into the sauce: Pureed to enhance the creaminess of the sauce, or chopped up for a little extra bit of texture.