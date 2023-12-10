Roasted Cauliflower Is The Ingredient You Need To Give Queso New Life
If you want to add a little extra thickness to your queso dip, roasted cauliflower may be the perfect ingredient to do so. The vegetable's natural flavor is fairly mild and a little bit nutty, and when roasted, that nuttiness can be enhanced. The vegetable can be seasoned with a little bit of salt and pepper prior to roasting, or it can simply be left plain as-is.
When preparing your homemade queso, the cauliflower can act as a thickener for the sauce by absorbing excess liquid. That added thickness may make it a little more difficult to drizzle the sauce over a plate of nachos, and it will be a little bit heartier when used as a dip or scooped on top of your favorite dishes.
Depending on what kind of texture you like in your queso, there are two ways to incorporate the vegetable into the sauce: Pureed to enhance the creaminess of the sauce, or chopped up for a little extra bit of texture.
How to add the cauliflower
If you prefer a smoother queso, you can puree the cauliflower before incorporating it into the cheesy sauce. Simply chop up the roasted cauliflower into florets, then add it to your blender or food processor. Add in a little bit of liquid — like water or heavy cream — and blend until the mix is smooth. Then, simply scoop it into your queso and finish off the recipe.
If you'd rather use the cauliflower to add a little crunch to your cheesy sauce, pureeing it won't be necessary. Instead, after it's roasted, simply chop up the vegetable into bite-sized pieces. While this can be done with a knife, you can also use a grater or food processor with the help of the pulse setting or grater disc. Then, simply scoop the cauliflower bits into the queso and fold them in. Plus, if you typically add tomatoes, jalapenos, or cilantro into the dip, the cauliflower should fit right in.
Season the cauliflower prior to roasting
If you opt to season your cauliflower prior to roasting it, you may be able to add even more flavor to your queso. Of course, spices and seasonings can always be stirred into the mix while it's warming on the stovetop, but coating the cauliflower before it goes in the oven will make for a flavorful foundation before it's even incorporated into the sauce.
Seasonings like chili powder, paprika, garlic powder, and onion powder pair especially well with queso. You can even make some homemade smoky taco seasoning and sprinkle the blend onto the veggie. When prepping the cauliflower, coat it in a little bit of oil, then add the seasoning. Once it's roasted, the cauliflower will take on the taste of the seasonings it was cooked with.
If you're looking to add a warm, nutty dimension of flavor to your next homemade queso dip, try adding in some roasted cauliflower. It'll enhance the texture and make your cheesy sauce taste even more delicious, and plus, it's a fun way to eat more veggies.