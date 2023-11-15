Cauliflower Is Gordon Ramsay's Secret Ingredient For Upgraded Mac And Cheese

You don't have to be a culinary expert to whip up the best mac and cheese ever. The dish can come together with just two ingredients, and it doesn't require any special culinary techniques. As long as you know how to boil water and melt cheese, you can still make a pretty decent rendition. Gordon Ramsay, however, doesn't settle for the bare minimum when he makes the classic comfort food.

In addition to three types of cheeses, including cheddar, Lancashire, and Cheshire, the celebrity chef also adds cayenne pepper, thyme, and English mustard powder. But while these spices certainly elevate the flavor profile of the dish, the most noteworthy addition is actually the cauliflower. Ramsay takes the humble vegetable, boils it for no more than five minutes so it's tender but not soft. He then mixes it in with the macaroni, and it gets completely disguised in the cheese sauce, transforming the overall texture of the dish.