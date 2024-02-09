Why Sheep Cheese Is So Hard To Come By In The US

If you're looking for some decadent cheese to adorn your well-organized charcuterie board, you may find yourself curious about sheep cheese. While goat and cow milk cheeses are pretty commonly eaten, sheep cheese is a little harder to find.

Compared to other cheeses, sheep cheese can be a little sweeter and richer, though it is mildly flavored. This may be because sheep tend to prefer eating sweeter grasses, so the resulting milk and cheese will wind up a little richer than cow or goat cheese, which comes in a variety of types and textures. Unfortunately, if you live in the United States and want to taste test sheep cheese, you may also need to be a little richer in terms of money.

It can be pretty difficult to come by sheep cheese in the United States. The cheese is difficult to produce in large quantities, so the lack of potential profit may deter some cheesemakers from venturing into sheep cheese production. While not totally impossible to find, you may need to visit a specialty cheesemonger to find some. The lack of mass production is due to the fact that you just can't get as much milk from sheep as you can from goats and cows.