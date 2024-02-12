The Meat Tip For Making A Bodega-Worthy Chopped Cheese At Home

Whether you were born and raised in New York City or you've simply admired the destination from afar, you've probably heard that the city is home to some of the best foods in the world. From the distinct flavor of its bagels to the iconic slice of floppy, cheesy pizza, NYC is a foodie's heaven. Even in the city's corner stores, referred to as "bodegas," you can get your hands on a local delicacy wrapped in tin foil: the chopped cheese.

When you order a chopped cheese at a bodega, be prepared for a less-than-typical sandwich experience. Unlike traditional sandwiches that layer meat, cheese, and veggies on top of one another, a chopped cheese mixes all its sandwich contents together for a perfectly even bite every time. While this concoction may sound similar to a Philly cheesesteak, a chopped cheese is most closely related to a burger based on its ingredients. The taste, however, is uniquely distinct.

If you don't have any plans for a trip to the Big Apple anytime soon, do not worry. You can whip up your very own chopped cheese right at home, although there are a few things to keep in mind. Anyone can chop up the contents of their sandwich and call it a chopped cheese. But if you want to recreate an authentic sandwich that rivals one you would order at a bodega, make sure to pay attention to what type of ground beef you are using.