What You Need To Know Before Ordering Chopped Cheese For The First Time

The chopped cheese sandwich is something of a delicacy in New York City and you can buy one in almost any bodega — a convenience store which also cooks up food. The NYC staple started to gain nationwide notoriety after Anthony Bourdain sampled one in "Parts Unknown" Season 4.

Although the origins of the first chopped cheese are contested, many believe it was created at Hajji's in Harlem. The messy deli sandwich may be synonymous with New York, but workers at Hajji's say that the chopped cheese has Middle Eastern roots. Some claim that the first chopped cheese was one cook's version of an Arabic meat and vegetable dish known as dagha yamneeya. Another chopped cheese vendor, Taw, echoed that sentiment, and told First We Feast that any meat could be used in a chopped sandwich. "They chop up everything in Yemen," Taw said.

Salah Alhubaishi, a manager at Hajji's, told Parts Unknown that eating the chopped cheese in sandwich form is vital to the typically frantic pace of life in New York. The hectic go-go lifestyle is emblematic of the item, which can be difficult to eat. But knowing how to order it is a source of pride for many of the city's inhabitants. "The cook at the bodega at the end of my block knows me not by name, but by my specific chopped cheese order," one eater tweeted.