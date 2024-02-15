It Turns Out Tea Cups And Coffee Mugs Look Different For A Reason

When you're brewing coffee or steeping tea, do you think much about the cup you're drinking from? You probably think more about the drink itself, which makes sense — the cup shouldn't be messing with the taste much unless it hasn't been washed properly. But historically, tea and coffee cups do have differences that change the way you put back your drink, even if it's in small ways. And these are still things that baristas keep in mind.

Tea cups tend to be smaller and wider, with lots of surface area to help the boiling water cool off faster while the tea steeps. When a cup has a wider surface area, more of the drink is exposed to the air and it loses more heat. A tea cup often has a flared rim (which means the edges stick out) for this same reason, to have slightly more surface area on top. On the contrary, coffee cups tend to be taller and narrower to keep the coffee hot as long as possible — it's often thought that boiling water can burn coffee, so slightly cooler (but still hot) water is used.