The Telltale Sign That Your Molcajete Is The Real Deal

The molcajete — a traditional Mexican mortar and pestle used for grinding ingredients — holds much more importance to the culinary world than just a means of making tableside guac. The ancient cooking tool carries a rich history dating back thousands of years when it was first utilized by the Aztecs and Mayans to grind spices, chilis, and corn. Evolved from an earlier rectangular iteration called a metate, the molcajete is still popular in modern Mexican kitchens and restaurants and is often passed down through generations as a family heirloom, along with culinary secrets and treasured tales of family meals past. Additionally, with the expansion of its use into a wide array of molcajete salsas, sauces, and pestos, it's also an excellent alternative to a modern food processor, and — when cured properly — it helps add flavor to the food prepared in it.

However, it's important to note that all molcajetes aren't the same, and some of those available for purchase aren't nearly as authentic as they appear. Luckily, there are some methods of determining the authenticity of your molcajete and whether or not you have the genuine article in your kitchen or simply an imitation.