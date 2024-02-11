Carrots About To Go Bad? Dehydrate Them In The Oven

Whether it's squash, spuds, or shallots, if it grows in from the ground, we'll eat it. There are over 1,000 different vegetable species that grow on Mother Earth, and one of our favorites is also one of the most underrated — carrots. Balanced in equal parts with a sweet and earthy flavor, carrots are refreshing, versatile, and packed with nutrients. As much as we love them though, carrots don't last forever. When properly stored in the refrigerator, carrots can last up to a month, which has a pretty substantial shelf life compared to other vegetables (all the more reason to love them). Even though they can last weeks before spoiling, eventually they will go bad, and food waste is a major culinary faux pas, so if you ever notice that your carrots are on the brink of expiration, dehydrate them in the oven.

Not only are you developing sustainable cooking practices by not throwing out your carrots, but you're also extending their already lengthy shelf life. Dehydrated vegetables can last for up to a year, and when vacuum sealed, can stay fresh for many years to follow. Although you can enjoy them as they are, dehydrated carrots are easily rehydrated by introducing them to moisture, which means you can enjoy them in their true form months after dehydration. Plus, dehydrated carrots will maintain their color, flavor, and most of their nutrients so you don't have to worry about diminished quality.