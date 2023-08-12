The 10 Unhealthiest Store-Bought Trail Mix Brands
Whether you're getting ready to hit the trail or simply looking for a healthier snack to munch on throughout your day, few options meet the criteria of being both delicious and good for you like a handful (or two) of your favorite trail mix. The perfect blend of sweet, savory, and crunchy — without the empty calories found in potato chips or candy — it's no wonder that this snack's popularity has produced literally countless varieties enjoyed by people the world over.
After all, a study published in 2010 found that the nuts included in various trail mixes contain healthy fats and vitamins that can lower a person's risk for heart disease, diabetes, and even cancer. And if you weren't already convinced this was the ultimate snack, you have the option of DIY-ing a blend suited to your specific taste, or simply picking up a bag at your local grocery store. You should be aware, however, that not all store-bought trail mixes are created equally. In fact, Healthline points out that some mixes are downright unhealthy and should really be limited to the occasional treat, if not avoided altogether. Read on to discover our picks for the 10 unhealthiest store-bought trail mixes.
1. Trader Joe's
Don't get us wrong: We're just as obsessed with Trader Joe's as you are. Not only does it offer quality products at reasonable prices (while never including MSG in its foods), but more often than not, those products are downright delicious. Trader Joe's is also well known for offering some tasty healthy-snacking choices, including some great nut mixes. But unfortunately, some of the retailer's most popular trail mixes fall considerably short of healthy.
A particular offender is Trader Joe's Rainbow's End Trail Mix, a blend of chocolate candies, raisins, roasted peanuts, and almonds that contains 210 calories per package, along with 13 grams of fat, 80 milligrams of sodium, 21 grams of carbohydrates, and 16 grams of sugar. In moderation, the Rainbow's End Mix isn't the worst option, but it certainly isn't the best. According to Harvard Health Publishing, consuming foods with too much added sugar can actually end up increasing your risk of developing heart disease, countering or even reversing the heart-healthy fats found in the mix's peanuts and almonds.
2. Planters
Since its inception in 1906, Planters Nut & Chocolate Company has become all but synonymous with tasty, crunchy snacks. One of the brand's classics is the beloved Sweet & Salty Trail Mix, and for good reason — it's downright yummy. However, the truth is that while this example of one of Planters' bestselling products isn't necessarily the worst snack you could consume, it's also not the best.
Each 3-tablespoon serving of Planters' Sweet & Salty Trail Mix contains 150 calories, 10 grams of fat, 60 grams of sodium, 15 grams of carbs, and 11 grams of sugars. Again, the numbers aren't as outrageously high as in other mixes on this list, but Planters' sodium content is too high for it to qualify as healthy. Not only that, but unlike Trader Joe's candy-laden Rainbow's End Mix, the candy-coated milk chocolates in Planters' products contain artificial dyes, some of which are known carcinogens (according to a study conducted by researchers at the University of California, Los Angeles) that are definitely best avoided.
3. Kirkland Signature
Ever a favorite Costco brand, Kirkland Signature produces a wide variety of products, from laundry detergent to trail mix. The Kirkland Signature Trail Mix comprises a generous blend of peanuts, raisins, cashews, almonds, and both regular and peanut M&M's. It's available in a large 4-pound bag as well as convenient 2-ounce packages when you need a pick-me-up on the go. But while this mix does definitely taste as good as it sounds, it's also one of the unhealthiest on the market.
Per each 2-ounce package, Kirkland's trail mix contains 300 calories, 18 grams of fat, 100 milligrams of sodium, 26 grams' worth of carbs, and 20 grams of sugar. Nearly every one of those numbers is considerably higher than alternative "healthy" snacks, such as fresh fruit or even a handful or two of nuts without the sugary candy and heaps of sodium. In fact, according to nutrition database Nutritionix, it would take a person 81 minutes' worth of walking to burn off just one package of this trail mix.
4. Emerald
The cocoa-roasted almonds in Emerald's S'mores Nut Blend sound like a great idea until you consider the nutritional label — not to mention the other ingredients found in this mix, which include granola clusters, honey-roasted peanuts, chocolate candies, mini-marshmallows, and graham crackers in addition to those addictive almonds. The mix is available in a resealable bag or in small 1.5-ounce packages that are marketed as a great "breakfast on the go."
In reality, each 1.5-ounce package contains 200 calories, 10 grams of fat, 70 milligrams of sodium, 24 grams' worth of carbs, and 14 grams of sugar. If you're not put off by the calorie count of this relatively small serving, you might want to double check the carb and sugar stats, bearing in mind what the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health has to say about what too much sugar can do to your body. According to the school, the digestive system breaks carbohydrates down into sugar, which then enters the bloodstream. While sugar and carbs are not necessarily bad in and of themselves, including too much of either in your diet can lead to an increased risk of diabetes and heart disease.
5. Great Value
Walmart's own Great Value brand does own up to its name as far as cost is involved, offering a variety of delicious trail mixes at a more affordable cost than some other brands. However, it's definitely worth keeping an eye on the nutrition label when choosing which of Great Value's mixes to stock in your pantry. One of the brand's most popular trail mixes, its Tropical Trail Mix, goes easier on the calories than others on this list, but still fall short of being healthy.
Each ¼-cup serving of Great Value's Tropical Trail Mix contains 120 calories, 4 grams of fat, 40 grams of sodium, 22 grams of carbs, and 16 grams of sugar — half of which are added sugars. The carb and sugar content are the main offenders here, though the mix lacks the vitamins you'd expect out of such a fruit-heavy mix. Both vitamin A — important for vision, heart, and lung function, according to the National Institutes of Health — and vitamin C — important for the body's healing processes, per the Mayo Clinic — are conspicuously absent from this blend.
6. Southern Grove
The list of reasons to love everyone's favorite discount supermarket chain, otherwise known as Aldi, are practically endless. From the prices to the selection of quality products, Aldi offers some truly great deals, including a delicious assortment of trail mixes from Southern Grove. However, if you're on the hunt for the ultimate healthy mix to get you through the midday munchies, don't let yourself become too mesmerized by the overwhelming variety. Some of Southern Grove's trail mixes are genuinely healthy — and some are anything but.
Take, for instance, the brand's popular Asian Trail Mix. The blend includes an assortment of peanuts — regular salted, honey-roasted, and "Japanese-style" — as well as rice crackers, sesame sticks, wasabi peas, chili crescents, and almonds. It includes 140 calories per ¼-cup serving, 7 grams of fat, a whopping 190 milligrams of sodium, 16 grams of carbs, and only 2 grams of sugar. Obviously, the worst offender here is the sodium content; Harvard's T.H. Chan School of Public Health even warns that people on very high-sodium diets have a 20% higher risk of death from any cause than people on low-sodium diets. Remember to always indulge in moderation — and to always check the nutrition label.
7. Kar's
Yet another crowd favorite, it's easy to see why Kar's trail mixes are so appealing. They're simple and tasty, and they're available in conveniently sized packages perfect for on-the-go snacking. The brand's classic Sweet 'N Salty Trail Mix includes roasted salted peanuts, raisins, chocolate candies, and sunflower seeds. But there is a downside to the convenience of Kar's single-serving packages.
Each of those 2-ounce servings contains 270 calories, 18 grams of fat, 109 milligrams of sodium, 27 grams of carbs, and 20 grams of sugar. Again, it isn't the worst choice of snacks — but the sodium and sugar contents of this mix definitely place it far from the healthiest. One point in Kar's advantage, though, is the presence of calcium, iron, potassium, and vitamin E. It is lacking in other vitamins — including vitamin D, which the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health notes is an ever more important part of the modern diet — but then Kar's doesn't explicitly claim to be the healthiest option out there.
8. Signature Select
Albertsons' own Signature Select brand really does offer shoppers quite a few gems. Many of its products are more than capable of competing with name brands when it comes to quality, at a fraction of the cost. This is certainly the case with its many varieties of trail mix, some of which are genuinely healthy choices that make for a great addition to anyone's healthy-eating plan. That being said, it's worth keeping an eye on the nutrition facts, as not every one of its popular mixes really count as "healthy."
The brand's bestselling Mountain Mix comprises a classic blend of peanuts, milk-chocolate candies, raisins, and almonds — but it also includes some less-than-ideal additives. Each ¼-cup serving contains 160 calories, 11 grams of fat, 65 milligrams of sodium, 13 grams of carbs, and 9 grams of sugar, half of which are added. Signature Select certainly has more going for it health-wise than other options on our list, but — let's be honest with ourselves — who among us really sticks to the suggested serving amount when it comes to a tasty, crunchy treat?
9. Nature's Promise
Nature's Promise, and in particular its "Free From" products, are marketed as healthy alternatives to other brands that may or may not contain all kinds of synthetic colors, flavors, and sweeteners. In fact, the brand's Monster Trail Mix proudly makes this known on its label. The blend includes an assortment of almonds, peanuts, cashews, chocolate candies, chocolate chunks, and raisins, all without the artificial additives found in similar trail mixes. Sounds great, right?
In reality, the nutrition label tells a different story. Each 2.5-ounce package contains 370 calories, 23 grams of fat, 10 milligrams of sodium, 33 grams of carbs, and 25 grams of sugar. While the mix's low sodium content should rightly be applauded, every other number is higher than what you would expect from a "healthy" trail mix. To be fair, each serving does contain an impressive 10 grams of protein — a study published via Loma Linda University Health has shown that protein from nuts and seeds might even be healthier than protein from meat — but the brand's Monster Mix sadly isn't "free from" an unhealthy amount of fat, carbs, and added sugars.
10. Good & Gather
It's hard to name or even think of a grocery store or retailer more beloved than Target. Aside from everything else it has to offer, its in-house food brands make for some delicious, healthy alternatives to name brand products at half the cost. This also applies to the company's Good & Gather trail mixes, of which there are a huge variety to choose from. As always though, these mixes vary in their amount of "healthiness."
Good & Gather's popular Tex Mex mix is a fun and uniquely delicious play on traditional trail mix, including a blend of spicy peanuts, almonds, sesame sticks, salsa corn sticks, chili bits, and pepitas. Unfortunately, the mix includes all the following in one ¼-cup serving: 170 calories, 12 grams of fat, a jaw-dropping 190 milligrams of sodium, 10 grams of carbs, and a respectable single gram of sugar. Once again, it's not the worst choice when consumed in moderation, but the brand does have a few healthier options to choose from.