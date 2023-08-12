The 10 Unhealthiest Store-Bought Trail Mix Brands

Whether you're getting ready to hit the trail or simply looking for a healthier snack to munch on throughout your day, few options meet the criteria of being both delicious and good for you like a handful (or two) of your favorite trail mix. The perfect blend of sweet, savory, and crunchy — without the empty calories found in potato chips or candy — it's no wonder that this snack's popularity has produced literally countless varieties enjoyed by people the world over.

After all, a study published in 2010 found that the nuts included in various trail mixes contain healthy fats and vitamins that can lower a person's risk for heart disease, diabetes, and even cancer. And if you weren't already convinced this was the ultimate snack, you have the option of DIY-ing a blend suited to your specific taste, or simply picking up a bag at your local grocery store. You should be aware, however, that not all store-bought trail mixes are created equally. In fact, Healthline points out that some mixes are downright unhealthy and should really be limited to the occasional treat, if not avoided altogether. Read on to discover our picks for the 10 unhealthiest store-bought trail mixes.