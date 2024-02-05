Break Out The Muffin Tin To Create An Organized Array Of Condiments

Since first appearing on the baking scene in the mid-1800s, the muffin tin has become a household staple, unquestionably changing the game by making baking easier and more convenient. Now an essential baking tool for both home and professional bakers, a muffin tin is a tray that typically houses six or twelve individual round molds for uniform muffin and cupcake shape and size. It comes in many varieties, including cast iron and non-stick pans, making it the picture of versatility. Many people have discovered all sorts of non-traditional uses for the muffin tin, ranging from using its cups to make cookie bars to filling its cups with sewing accessories.

But perhaps one of its most practical tricks is its ability to moonlight as a sauce and toppings holder for your favorite meals. Yes, using your empty muffin tin as a makeshift condiment tray is a genius entertaining hack that promises to be simple and mess-free.