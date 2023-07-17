The Best Way To Store Cookie Bars For Extended Freshness

Cookie bars are one confectionery delight that most people can agree deserve a spot at the dessert table. Compared to the classic circular cookie, where there can be a variety of textures (cue the debate over crisp vs. cakey vs. chewy cookies ... the list goes on), cookie bars offer the best of a multitude of textural worlds, all in one bite.

A good cookie bar typically has a crisp top, a significantly chewy bite, and an undeniably fudgy, moist interior. Furthermore, the treat is customizable (try adding tahini, pistachio butter, or even browned butter to seriously elevate your cookie bar's flavor). While a cookie bar is a baker's dream, nothing puts a damper on a leftover (yet decadent) brownie slice quite like a crusty, dried-out edge.

Luckily, there's a tried-and-true way to keep your cookie bars fresh longer: Store them in their baking dish, tightly wrapped with foil or sealed in an airtight bag. Unless you're serving your dessert to a crowd right away, there's no need to cut into all the bars before you're ready to enjoy them. Instead, by keeping the un-cut bars nestled in their baking dish, the cookie bars retain their moisture, avoiding exposure of their outer edges to oxygen that could dry them out and quickly diminish their shelf life.