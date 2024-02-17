Forget Bread, Make Your Next Avocado 'Toast' On Hash Browns

Swapping in hash browns for your avocado toast is delightfully easy, and begins with picking the right avocado for your "toast." You'll want your avocado to be ripe, but not overripe — it should be dark green, and you should be able to press down on it with your thumb, but it should not feel mushy. Is your avocado not nearly ripe enough? Try putting it in a brown paper bag with a banana, and it should become ripe and ready to mash within a few days.

As for your hash browns, you can use either loose, diner-style hash browns or a few frozen hash brown patties just as successfully (though using a hash brown patty is a little easier, less messy, and creates a fun handheld snack). Either way, you'll simply prepare your hash browns until they are golden and crispy (for that toast-like crunch) by pan-frying or baking — and don't overlook the easy, oil-free method of air-frying them.

But be sure to make your avocado mash fresh, not ahead of time, as avocado browns quickly. Spread your mash across your hash browns while they're warm, and add your choice of toppings (fried egg, jalapeños, whatever you'd like). Now, you have a deliciously revamped avocado toast that also happens to be gluten-free, provided the brand of hash browns you buy doesn't contain wheat.