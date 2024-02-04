Here's The Best Time To Brush Grilled Wings For The Perfect Glaze

Who doesn't love grilled wings? Even if you opt for simple chicken wings, these juicy, tender, crispy little pieces of meat are one of the best dishes to enjoy at a barbecue or a game day party. One of the best aspects of grilled wings is the ability to coat them with a variety of sauces and marinades, adding layers of flavor. However, it's crucial to apply your sauces at the right time to ensure they're glazed to perfection. And that time is during the final moments of cooking, just before you take the wings off the grill.

If you add your sauce to your grilled wings too soon, the sauce may absorb heat from your grill for too long, which will cause the sugar in your sauce to burn. All of the moisture in the sauce can also stop your wings from crisping up as they grill. However, when you toss your grilled wings in a marinade or rub them with sauce just before they finish cooking — about one minute before they're finished — the wings will retain their crispiness, and their warm temperature will result in a stickier coating and a beautiful glaze.