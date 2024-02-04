Totally Elevate The Texture Of French Fries With A Quick Blanch

While blanching fries first is the best way to get their texture right, you'll also want to fry them twice to achieve that restaurant quality. The first frying is essentially another stage of pre-cooking. It will ensure the fries are soft and pillowy in the center before they start to crisp up on the outside. This is important because fries that aren't all the way done in the middle first will end up with a hard, crunchy exterior instead of a perfectly crisp one. For the first frying, heat the oil to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and cook the fries for just 50 seconds.

The fries won't be golden after the first trip into the oil. If they are, you've cooked them too long. The second frying is what will produce the ideal golden color. The fries should be completely cooled in between the first and second frying. And, if you want, you can even freeze them like restaurants do. This will improve their texture even more. For the second round, heat the oil back up to 400 degrees and fry for another three and a half minutes.

Keep in mind that you may need to adjust timing and temperature if your fries are thinner or thicker than a standard ¼ inch. Ultimately, the most important thing is remembering to give them a quick blanch followed by a double frying, and you won't be disappointed.