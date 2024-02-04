Why Alton Brown Insists You Grind Your Own Meat For Burgers

Food Network star Alton Brown is perhaps best known for "Good Eats," a television program that showcased conventional yet innovative recipes featuring dishes people love. His technique for preparing burgers is one shining example of his kitchen prowess, as Brown's recipe features an extra but essential step. Instead of purchasing ground beef from your local grocery store, Brown suggests buying intact cuts of beef and grinding them yourself. While a bit more labor-intensive, grinding beef at home makes for a better burger overall, according to the TV show host.

To make your burgers, you'll need sirloin and chuck steaks. Both cuts of beef must be separately ground up in a food processor after being trimmed and cubed, then mixed with a smattering of kosher salt. According to Brown, grinding your own hamburger meat is key to achieving an amazing texture — one that can't always be replicated by store-bought ground beef. Of course, improved texture is not the only benefit that grinding your own burgers offers.