What Is The 5-6-7 Rule For Burgers?

Cooking hamburgers to juicy, medium-rare perfection is a delicious yet tricky task. Backyard barbecuers have long struggled with getting that timing just right — it's tricky to know how long to leave the patties on the flame without having to cut into a burger to check, and it's easy to leave it on too long accidentally.

There are plenty of ways to tell whether a burger is done without cutting into it, from feeling it with your finger to pricking it with a knife or skewer and seeing if the juice runs clear. But there's a simple guide that doesn't require manhandling your patties at all: The 5-6-7 method. The numbers refer to minutes on the grill; if your patties are all the same standard size, ½ inch in the center, and ¾ inch on the sides, you can measure your grill time and get a perfect patty every time. For medium-rare patties, cook for 5 minutes on each side; for medium, 6 on each side; and for medium-well, 7 on each side. It's as simple as that.