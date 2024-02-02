11 Mistakes Everyone Makes Using A Pasta Machine

One of the toughest parts of making pasta is getting the consistency of the dough just right. Too dry and it is unworkable, but too wet and it is just a sticky mess. The latter is especially problematic when it comes to using a pasta machine. If your dough is too wet, it will stick to the table, the towel, your fingers... but more importantly it will stick to the machine.

If you try to push moist dough through the pasta maker, it will gum up the works very quickly. The dough will get stuck to the rollers or the attachments/extruder, and can even get stuck inside the interior of the pasta machine –- which is very hard to clean.

To avoid this problem, you have to start with the dough itself. Perfect pasta dough should be firm to the touch and should not stick to your fingers if you tap it. It should not be crumbly or hard, but it should hold its own shape and be flexible when you work with it.

The biggest tip, though, is to add flour as you work. Before you put the dough on your work surface, dust it with flour. If your dough seems a bit sticky once you start working with it, add some flour. Rolling out your dough to make it flatter? Add some flour. Flour is your best friend when working with dough, so make sure to always have some handy.