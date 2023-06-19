Not Letting Pasta Dough Rest Is A Culinary Disaster Waiting To Happen

Making pasta from scratch is profoundly satisfying. Cracking eggs into a well of flour and slowly working it until it's a uniform ball of dough and possibility is a true delight. It can be easy to fall prey to the desire for instant gratification, though — after forming the pasta, it's time to roll, cut, cook, and eat it, right?

The reality is that homemade pasta dough needs to rest before you get to the good part. Skipping the crucial step of letting the dough do its thing isn't just a small error or personal choice; you won't be able to roll the dough if it's still too tight and dehydrated. This can, frankly, ruin pasta, and there are few things in life as sad as subpar noodles.

Pasta, at its core, is the beautiful marriage of four ingredients: flour, eggs, oil, and salt. Of those, the eggs (specifically, their water content) and flour are the primary stars — their combination is what makes pasta form gluten. And letting the dough rest is what allows the gluten network to loosen, making the dough properly stretchy. This will also let the pasta fully hydrate. Without allowing that to happen, pasta dough becomes nearly impossible to work with.