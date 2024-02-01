The Difference Between American And Canadian Cream Soda

Lemon-lime soda. Cola. Orange soda. Root beer. Whatever dark (yet admittedly delicious) sorcery is happening with Mountain Dew. These are soda flavors with which modern generations are familiar — but they're not the only ones out there. Though it seems hopelessly esoteric now, there was once a time when cream soda stood alongside the other titans of its industry. Now, you can't really find any major brand that makes it.

It's not surprising that our current cream soda version is different from the original, which involved milk, cream of tartar, Epsom salts, and an egg. (Coca-Cola staying virtually the same since its inception is the exception to product development, not the rule.) But what's surprising is that cream sodas in America and Canada aren't remotely the same. The flavor, the ingredients, and even the color are totally different depending on which side of the border you reside. So what gives?