The First Version Of Cream Soda Was Nothing Like What We Have Today

In a soft drink world dominated by colas and lemon-lime sodas, one old-timey favorite seems to have fallen by the wayside. Cream soda isn't commonly associated with an iconic brand name; the big fast food chains like McDonald's, Burger King, and Taco Bell don't often carry it, and with the days of the soda fountain fading behind us, it's become a nostalgic novelty to many. Why have no cream soda brands managed to become household names like Coke and Sprite? Well, some of them have, actually, but only on a regional level. That's because, from country to country and even state to state, the words cream soda can mean entirely different things, none of which remotely resemble the earliest versions.

Cream soda has suffered an identity crisis from its very inception, which is a bit hard to pinpoint. The earliest known recipe for something called cream soda was found in an edition of "Michigan Farmer" published in 1852. It called for water, sugar, cream of tartar, Epsom salts, tartaric acid, milk, and an egg. The recipe was written by E.M. Sheldon, who proposed it as a wholesome alternative to alcohol in accordance with the Maine Law, the first prohibition law passed in the United States. It is obviously nothing like the golden, vanilla-flavored cream soda we know today. Or at least, that's what most of us Americans know. To others, cream soda might be red, pink, or even green. How did a seemingly simple drink come to be so enigmatic?