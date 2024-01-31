The Morton Salt Container Tip You Never Knew You Needed

As far as kitchen staples go, Morton salt is about as iconic as it gets. Its blonde mascot, with a yellow dress and oversized umbrella, is instantly recognizable — as is the signature blue paper cylinder that the salt comes in. The foldable pour spout makes it just as easy to measure out a teaspoon of salt for a recipe as it does to refill the salt shakers that go on the dinner table. On the other hand, when home cooks are in a hurry, they may find themselves reaching for the big container to pour a little bit in their hand and sprinkle it into a dish, instead of going for the salt shaker. This can lead to waste and, of course, gritty hands. But did you know that you can actually shake salt directly from the Morton salt container?

Surprisingly, it turns out that the big blue cylinder has its own built-in salt shaker. You just need to know one little tip to make the salt shaker hack work — and that's peeling the paper off of the metal pour spout. Doing so will allow you to shake the salt out in a much slower and cleaner fashion than just using the whole pour spout, so you can season your cooking without going for the table salt shaker or wasting any excess salt that comes out.